Cristián Araya Suspends Participation in Republican Party Caucus Amid Belarus Scandal Inquiries

The alleged payment made by the Real Estate Conservator of Puente Alto to Republican Deputy Cristián Araya directly impacts José Kast’s campaign and is currently under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, November 26, Republican Deputy Cristián Araya announced a temporary suspension of his participation in the parliamentary caucus after the Public Ministry launched an investigation into purported money transfers to him by Puente Alto real estate conservator Sergio Yáber. This decision was shared via his social media accounts, aiming to prevent further political tension, although it has already tarnished the presidential image of José Kast during the final stretch of the electoral campaign.

The congressman’s determination comes amid inquiries linking him to Yáber, who allegedly stated in a wiretap that he had given the deputy $1.7 million. Araya categorically denied these allegations, claiming he only met the real estate conservator during a rescue operation as a firefighter and asserting, «I have never received a single peso from this man,» he stated.

The President of the Republican Party, Arturo Squella, confirmed the deputy’s decision and noted that the suspension was initiated by Araya himself to defend his interests without party support. Squella indicated that his legal defense will be personal, aiming to dissociate the party from the accusations to avoid opening new avenues for criticism that could affect the presidential campaign.

Reactions from the ruling side came from Socialist Deputy Daniel Manouchehri, who criticized the move, stating that the suspension of Araya’s party membership: «Does not resolve or clarify the payments that Mr. Yáber claims to have made to him.» He also labeled the decision as «cosmetic,» insisting that real actions are needed, such as opening bank accounts and providing cellphones.

The case escalated last week when it became known that the Republican deputy was present in Public Ministry proceedings related to the investigation of the so-called «Belarus Doll». Besides denying the payments, Araya claimed not to know Antonio Ulloa, another official being investigated in the scheme, whom he apparently attempted to assist.

The strategy of the Republican Party is for Araya to face the investigation individually, thereby attempting to separate the judicial case from José Kast’s campaign. However, Deputy Manouchehri concluded his criticism by stating that this could be: «A turning point for Chile, where the political class and the elite will need to decide if they are with the networks of corruption.»