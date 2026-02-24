Cuba Criticizes U.S. «Globalized Dictatorship» at the UN, Calling It a Threat to National Sovereignty

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez warned that the international order is being replaced by a logic rooted in the continuous use of force and dispossession, questioning the use of tariffs and the extraterritorial application of U.S. laws as instruments of international pressure. "This could potentially apply to disputes over strategic resources such as critical minerals and water reserves in the Amazon, the Arctic, and Antarctica," stated Minister Rodríguez.

During the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Cuban government condemned the existence of a «globalized dictatorship» driven by the United States, which is undermining the international order established after World War II and the eradication of Nazism.

This condemnation comes amid a complex situation for the island, exacerbated by the tightening of the energy blockade initiated by the Trump administration.

Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, presented Cuba’s stance at the UN, warning that this U.S. policy poses a threat to all nation-states, regardless of their political or cultural models.

Furthermore, he cautioned that the international order is being replaced by a logic rooted in the continuous use of force and dispossession, questioning the use of tariffs and the extraterritorial application of U.S. laws as tools of international pressure.

Rodríguez expressed, «This could potentially apply to disputes over strategic resources such as critical minerals and water reserves in the Amazon, the Arctic, and Antarctica» in the future.

«Collective Punishment»

The Cuban chancellor also reminded attendees that the executive order signed by Trump on January 29 constitutes collective punishment against the Cuban people and aims to create a humanitarian disaster on the island.

Minister Rodríguez ultimately assured that the Cuban people will defend their right to self-determination, sovereignty, and territorial integrity: «We will prevent a humanitarian crisis in Cuba,» declared the chancellor.

