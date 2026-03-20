Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Asserts: «Cuban Political System is Not Open for Negotiation»

Carlos Fernández de Cossío reiterated that "the Cuban Government's consistent position is a willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S., something that will not change despite the increase in hostilities from Washington. We see no other way to address our differences," he stated during a press conference.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Asserts: «Cuban Political System is Not Open for Negotiation»
The Citizen

Original article: Viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Cuba: «El sistema político cubano no es objeto de negociación»

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Asserts: «Cuban Political System is Not Open for Negotiation»

During a press conference held in Havana, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío stated that Cuba’s political system «is not open for negotiation,» and this applies to all government positions as well.

Fernández was asked by journalists about potential negotiations with the U.S., and while he refrained from providing further details, he indicated that these matters are «very sensitive» and are therefore being managed «with discretion.»

«I can categorically confirm that the Cuban political system is not up for negotiation, nor are the President or any government position negotiable, neither with the U.S. nor with any other country,» declared the Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister.

In the same vein, Fernández de Cossío reiterated the Cuban Government’s willingness to engage in dialogue with their U.S. counterparts, particularly regarding bilateral issues of «mutual benefit,» such as security against organized crime and drug trafficking.

«The Cuban Government’s consistent position is a willingness to engage in dialogue with the U.S., something that will not change despite the increase in hostilities from Washington. We see no other way to address our differences,» he argued.

Finally, the Deputy Minister reminded attendees that Cuba does not pose a threat to the U.S., thereby reiterating the island’s questions regarding Washington’s «ruthlessly aggressive» policies, represented by the effective energy blockade initiated at the end of January and the recent «illegal and illegitimate» threats from Trump regarding a potential invasion.

We will continue to provide updates. Read more:

Cuba: The Criminal Blockade That Never Ends

Cuba and the Position of Christians: No Indifference, Neutrality, or Complicity with Empire and Neocolonialism

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