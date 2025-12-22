Original article: “Qué argumento es este”: Daza cuestiona defensa de Simpertigue por viaje y crucero con abogados

Daza Questions Simpertigue’s Defense Amid Controversial Travel with Lawyers

The investigation into the «Muñeca Bielorrusa» case, part of the broader Audio Files scandal, has raised serious doubts about the credibility of members within the judiciary, particularly focusing on suspended Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue. He is currently facing constitutional charges for gross dereliction of duty, which are under review by the Senate this Monday.

Simpertigue stands accused of alleged connections with lawyers Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos, involved in a case investigating irregular payments intended to benefit the Chilean-Belarusian consortium Belaz Movitec SpA (CBM) during legal disputes that could have caused significant financial losses to the state-owned company Codelco.

He voted twice in favor of CBM, with decisions forcing Codelco to pay over 17 billion Chilean pesos to the consortium.

Following the conflict between CBM and Codelco, and after the final payment from the state firm to the company was completed, Simpertigue embarked on a Mediterranean cruise in June 2024 with his wife and lawyer Eduardo Lagos.

Records show that on March 1, 2023, the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court—of which Simpertigue was a member—issued a ruling reinstating the «Eco Egaña» project by Fundamenta Realty. Subsequently, it was revealed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that the company had transferred 410 million pesos to the law firm of Lagos and Vargas, funds allegedly used to «influence the composition of Supreme Court panels.»

One month after this ruling, the minister participated in a cruise in the Mediterranean with the aforementioned lawyers and their partners.

Last Friday, he was notified of the closure of the preliminary investigation in the Supreme Court, which resulted in charges for breaches of integrity, as he failed to recuse himself from cases involving Lagos and Vargas, along with a lack of prudence in traveling with them.

In an interview on Sunday with Mesa Central de T13, Simpertigue defended his record, urging the Upper House to act with «justice» in evaluating the constitutional accusation against him.

«I have spent many years in the judiciary. My whole life, I have tried to be fair in my decisions. I have issued thousands of sentences, searching for justice in each one,» he stated.

He described himself as «a humble and simple person, especially towards the most vulnerable,» and requested that the Senate «do justice for me now.»

Regarding the charges, he claimed they are «tremendously unjust» and do «not correspond to reality.» He emphasized that he did not maintain a «close personal relationship» with either Lagos or Vargas, nor with other individuals involved in the Belarusian plot.

«They are evaluating past events with the lens of today, regarding individuals currently under preventive detention. However, at the time these alleged irregularities occurred—of which I am accused—there was no abnormality, no one under investigation, nothing to suspect, and I acted in good faith,» he insisted.

Daza Questions Simpertigue’s Defense: «What Argument is This?»

Through a message on his X social media account, lawyer Mauricio Daza criticized Simpertigue and the reasoning he has used to justify the irregularities he faces.

«It is unacceptable for him to be a Supreme Court minister. What argument is this? What relevance does it have whether they traveled together from Chile to Europe or merely met there for a cruise?» he questioned.

Daza opined that the minister failed in his duties by not disclosing his personal connections with lawyers Eduardo Lagos and Mario Vargas, who were involved in cases he was responsible for, including the litigation between CBM and Codelco, and that he certainly did not recuse himself from those cases.

«He is friends with the consortium’s lawyers and did not inform the parties nor recused himself,» he emphasized.

The analysis of the constitutional accusation against Simpertigue will take place from 10:00 to 14:00. In the afternoon, from 15:00 and until complete deliberation, senators will discuss the three chapters contained in the accusatory brief.

Afterward, each of the three chapters will be voted on separately.