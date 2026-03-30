Original article: «La Muerte y la Doncella» de Ariel Dorfman regresa a Matucana 100: Un thriller político que interpela al Chile de hoy

«Death and the Maiden» by Ariel Dorfman Returns to Matucana 100: A Political Thriller that Resonates with Today’s Chile

A landmark piece of Latin American theater, «Death and the Maiden» by Ariel Dorfman, which inspired Roman Polanski’s acclaimed film featuring Sigourney Weaver, is set to return for a new season at the Matucana 100 Cultural Center from April 2 to April 19.

Directed by Rodrigo Bazaes, known for his historical recreations in the hit series «Los 80» and the Emmy-nominated miniseries «Isabel,» this production presents a psychological thriller that resonates strongly in contemporary Chile, prompting reflection on a rapidly polarizing global political landscape.

On an ordinary day in the ’90s, Gerardo, a successful lawyer, returns to his vacation home from Santiago. After his car breaks down on the roadside, he is assisted by a stranger, Dr. Roberto Miranda. That same night, Gerardo’s wife, Paulina, believes she recognizes the voice of her torturer in the stranger. Will vengeance be exacted?

«Death and the Maiden» raises profound ethical questions: Is it justifiable to seek justice through one’s own means when institutional failures occur?

Bazaes explains, «Dorfman’s work opens a crack to our past, and it’s not just a national memory text; rather, it is chilling in its portrayal of the limits of violence and the threats to democracies worldwide, challenging our views on justice, forgiveness, revenge, and human nature.»

This production is among the most performed and translated works in Hispanic American theater, and it marks its most successful national staging to date. Since its premiere in 2023, it has captivated audiences with powerful performances and an innovative, minimalist staging.

Viewers will have a rare opportunity to experience this classic rarely staged in our country starting the first weekend of April (Easter) at M100, featuring a stellar cast: Valentina Muhr («El Reemplazante,» «Cromosoma 21») leads alongside Julián Marras and Daniel Gallo, both members of the acclaimed Teatrocinema company.

The minimalist design by Cristián Reyes and the suspenseful score by Marcello Martínez round out the creative team led by Bazaes.

In addition to his distinguished career as a designer and director, with celebrated works such as David Mamet’s «Oleanna,» Bazaes also served as Production Designer for the highly anticipated series «The House of the Spirits,» based on Isabel Allende’s novel.

Coordinates

Showtimes:

Popular Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 8:00 PM.

Saturdays and Sundays: 7:00 PM.

No shows on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10.

Location: Centro Cultural Matucana 100

Tickets: Available through Ticketplus

El Ciudadano