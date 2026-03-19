Original article: Exige explicaciones por situación del Lago Villarrica: Diputada Ñanco ofició al Ministerio de Medio Ambiente por retiro de decretos ambientales

Demands for Explanations on the Villarrica Lake Situation: Deputy Ñanco Calls on Ministry of Environment Regarding Withdrawal of Environmental Decrees

Deputy Coca Ñanco (Frente Amplio) submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Environment after the government requested the General Comptroller of the Republic on March 12 to withdraw 43 environmental decrees that were in the process of being ratified.

Among the withdrawn instruments are essential regulations concerning air quality, decontamination plans, climate change regulations, and the establishment of protected areas, raising concerns about a potential setback in the protection of ecosystems and public health.

One of the most critical cases is that of Villarrica Lake, where the withdrawal of the Decontamination Plan occurs in a context of high levels of phosphorus and chlorophyll, highlighting significant environmental degradation in the watershed.

In this regard, the parliamentarian stated, «What is happening with the Decontamination Plan for Villarrica Lake is deeply concerning. We are talking about a key instrument to protect an ecosystem that is already showing signs of deterioration and has even led to serious health situations, such as the poisoning of young people participating in activities on the lake.»

For Deputy Ñanco, «it is unacceptable to halt or postpone its processing. There is no room for indifference or for further delaying decisions that are urgent for the communities of Villarrica, Pucón, and the entire watershed.»

«We have already formally requested explanations from the Executive about this paralysis and for concrete measures to be adopted that allow the plan to resume with the urgency that the situation demands. The protection of the lake cannot wait any longer,» the legislator added.

What Does the Request Demand?

In the request sent, Deputy Ñanco asked the Ministry for the complete list of the 43 withdrawn decrees, detailing their content, affected region, and progress status; as well as the technical, legal, and merit reports justifying this decision, including the risk analysis for ecosystems and public health.

She also requested updated information on the contamination status of Villarrica Lake, along with the latest monitoring available and the technical and legal grounds that motivated the withdrawal of the Decontamination Plan by the relevant Undersecretariat.

Finally, the left-wing parliamentarian warned that such decisions not only affect administrative instruments but also have direct consequences on the quality of life of communities and the protection of territories currently facing a critical scenario.

Deputy Coca Ñanco.

El Ciudadano