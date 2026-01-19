Denmark’s Government Urges Officials to Avoid Bluetooth Earbuds Due to Espionage Concerns

Danish police sources indicated to local outlet Ingenioren that the recommendation may be based on a specific incident or suspicion justifying such a precautionary measure by the country's authorities amid the conflict with the US over Trump's intention to take control of Greenland.

Denmark’s Government Urges Officials to Avoid Bluetooth Earbuds Due to Espionage Concerns
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Gobierno de Dinamarca pide a sus funcionarios no utilizar auriculares Bluetooth y AirPods por riesgo de espionaje

A report from the Danish media Ingenioren revealed that the Danish government has advised its officials, including both civil servants and police, to steer clear of Bluetooth devices amid espionage risks, especially in light of the heightened tensions surrounding President Donald Trump’s plans to take control of Greenland.

According to multiple international agencies, the warning was issued by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which urged government bodies, agencies, and law enforcement to refrain from using Bluetooth earbuds and AirPods while carrying out their duties.

The report highlighted that this technology, widely used in devices like headphones and speakers, «poses vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.»

In this context, officials specifically recommended disabling Bluetooth functionality on smartphones, tablets, and computers used for work, whether they are official or personal devices, «until further notice.»

«Cybersecurity experts have pointed out the inherent weaknesses of Bluetooth technology for years. Attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of devices or intercept data streams without the need for confirmed connections with other devices, additionally accessing sensitive information and intercepting communication between connected devices,» noted the Danish outlet.

Finally, police sources indicated that this recommendation might stem from a specific incident or suspicion that justifies such a heightened level of caution from the authorities amid the ongoing conflict with the US over Trump’s intentions regarding Greenland.

We will continue to keep you updated. Read more below:

Trump Links Greenland Annexation to Nobel Snub: «Now I Can Think About What’s Good for the US.»

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Denmark Calls in US Ambassador, Expresses "Deep Indignation" Over Trump’s Greenland Annexation Idea

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Leak Exposes Israeli Espionage Operations Targeting U.S. Military Base in Gaza

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Is Trump Eyeing Greenland? The Neocolonial Expansionism That Alarms Denmark and the Inuit People

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

After the Attack on Venezuela, Trump Returns to Greenland: Insists on Annexation as Denmark Responds

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Human Rights Groups File Complaint with CIDH Over Milei's Campaign Against Press, Accusing State Apparatus of Harassment

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Inuit Resistance in Greenland: Indigenous People Stand Against Trump's Colonial Ambitions

Hace 20 horas
The Citizen

Denmark's Prime Minister Warns of Increasing Tensions Ahead of Critical Meeting with Marco Rubio on Greenland

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

China Condemns U.S. Over Interception of Venezuelan Fishing Vessel: "Unilateral Overreach" and Violation of International Law

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Amnesty International Labels U.S. Airstrikes in Latin America and the Caribbean as "Murders" and Calls on Congress to Halt Them

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano