Denmark’s Government Urges Officials to Avoid Bluetooth Earbuds Due to Espionage Concerns

A report from the Danish media Ingenioren revealed that the Danish government has advised its officials, including both civil servants and police, to steer clear of Bluetooth devices amid espionage risks, especially in light of the heightened tensions surrounding President Donald Trump’s plans to take control of Greenland.

According to multiple international agencies, the warning was issued by the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, which urged government bodies, agencies, and law enforcement to refrain from using Bluetooth earbuds and AirPods while carrying out their duties.

The report highlighted that this technology, widely used in devices like headphones and speakers, «poses vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.»

In this context, officials specifically recommended disabling Bluetooth functionality on smartphones, tablets, and computers used for work, whether they are official or personal devices, «until further notice.»

«Cybersecurity experts have pointed out the inherent weaknesses of Bluetooth technology for years. Attackers can exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of devices or intercept data streams without the need for confirmed connections with other devices, additionally accessing sensitive information and intercepting communication between connected devices,» noted the Danish outlet.

Finally, police sources indicated that this recommendation might stem from a specific incident or suspicion that justifies such a heightened level of caution from the authorities amid the ongoing conflict with the US over Trump’s intentions regarding Greenland.

