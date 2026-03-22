Deputy Gustavo Gatica Submits 25 Inquiries to Ministers of Kast Government to Clarify Impact of 3% Budget Cuts on Social Policies

Deputy Gustavo Gatica submitted 25 inquiries to all ministries of the Kast government demanding transparency regarding the impact of a 3% budget cut on social policies. He seeks to ensure that public health, social assistance, and family programs are not adversely affected without clear information.

Deputy Gustavo Gatica Submits 25 Inquiries to Ministers of Kast Government to Clarify Impact of 3% Budget Cuts on Social Policies
The Citizen

Original article: Diputado Gustavo Gatica ingresó 25 oficios a ministerios del gobierno de Kast: solicita aclarar si recortes del 3 % afectarán políticas sociales

Deputy Gustavo Gatica Submits 25 Inquiries to Ministers of Kast Government to Clarify Impact of 3% Budget Cuts on Social Policies

On Wednesday, Deputy Gustavo Gatica filed 25 inquiries directed at each ministry within the government of José Antonio Kast. His demand is straightforward: the Executive must clearly state whether the implementation of a 3% cut will impact essential social policies that affect people’s lives.

“Citizens have the right to know if public health, social assistance, and programs that directly support families will be affected. There can be no substantial measures without an explanation of their real consequences,” asserted the deputy.

“Oversight is about protecting people, and I will not back down from that,” Gatica emphasized.

View submitted inquiry

Gustavo Gatica’s Statements

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Artículos Relacionados

The Citizen

The Truth Behind Kast's Budget Cuts: Carter Acknowledges Impact on Sensitive Social Programs

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Kast Supports Carter's Comments on $6 Billion Budget Cuts, Keeping Details Under Wrap

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"It's Disrespectful": Camila Vallejo Critiques Kast for Claiming 'The Country is Falling Apart' and Demands Transparency on $6 Billion Budget Cut

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Kast's Economic Offensive: Tax Cuts for Capital and Cuts to State Spending

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Ruling Against Gustavo Gatica: Concessions, Impunity, and Advances on Chile's Path to Trumpism

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Public Finance Cuts Discussed Ahead of National Meeting: Minister Quiroz's Testimony Scheduled

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Kast Supports Carter's Controversial Fiscal Cuts, Bassa Warns of 'Milei's Recipe' in Chile

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Kast Unveils 'National Reconstruction' Plan in Penco: Tax Cuts for Big Businesses and Cuts to Free Higher Education Under Fire

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Teachers' Union Cautions Against Kast's Proposed Budget Cuts: "Education Could Suffer Negatively in Already Challenged Sector"

Hace 6 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano