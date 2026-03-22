Original article: Diputado Gustavo Gatica ingresó 25 oficios a ministerios del gobierno de Kast: solicita aclarar si recortes del 3 % afectarán políticas sociales

Deputy Gustavo Gatica Submits 25 Inquiries to Ministers of Kast Government to Clarify Impact of 3% Budget Cuts on Social Policies

On Wednesday, Deputy Gustavo Gatica filed 25 inquiries directed at each ministry within the government of José Antonio Kast. His demand is straightforward: the Executive must clearly state whether the implementation of a 3% cut will impact essential social policies that affect people’s lives.

“Citizens have the right to know if public health, social assistance, and programs that directly support families will be affected. There can be no substantial measures without an explanation of their real consequences,” asserted the deputy.

“Oversight is about protecting people, and I will not back down from that,” Gatica emphasized.

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Gustavo Gatica’s Statements