Original article: «Desbordes es el primer responsable»: Colegio de Profesores valoró oficio de Contraloría a alcalde de Santiago por violencia contra docentes en el Instituto Nacional

«Desbordes is the Primary Responsible»: Teachers’ Union Critiques Comptroller’s Notice to Santiago Mayor Regarding Violence Against Educators at Instituto Nacional

The Chilean Teachers’ Association described the Comptroller’s action to formally address Santiago Mayor Mario Desbordes (RN) over the repeated incidents of violence affecting educators at Instituto Nacional, a municipal institution, as a «correct» decision.

Regarding these specific incidents, union president Mario Aguilar stated that Mayor Desbordes «made himself look foolish with his initial remarks targeting the teaching profession, as the primary responsibility lies with the school sponsor, the Ministry of Education, and the Education Superintendency, not with a union.»

On the notice issued, Aguilar added, «It is appropriate for the Comptroller to refocus attention on where it belongs, which is the sponsor’s responsibility, as they are primarily accountable for ensuring suitable conditions in the schools they oversee and the effective measures taken by various educational bodies.»

«This is the right approach, and we welcome it. We will await the response because there has been very little action taken beyond statements and communications soundbites; progress has been minimal,» the union leader stated.

In this context, Aguilar reminded that «recently, our Teachers’ Union won a lawsuit concerning the case of a teacher who was brutally assaulted in San Ramón,» a process in which the courts ordered the employer to pay compensation.

«The court determined that the security and proper conditions for the worker to perform their functions had not been guaranteed,» noted the president of the teachers.

Continue reading on this topic:

El Ciudadano