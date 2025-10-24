Original article: Desbordes, contra las cuerdas: tribunal decreta embargo por ex Sierra Bella y el alcalde anuncia apelación

Desbordes Under Pressure: Court Imposes Asset Seizure over Sierra Bella Purchase, Mayor Announces Appeal

The Twentieth Civil Court of Santiago has mandated the seizure of assets belonging to the Municipality of Santiago after it failed to make payments to Inmobiliaria San Valentino SpA for the acquisition of the former Sierra Bella Clinic.

This ruling places current mayor Mario Desbordes (RN) in a difficult position, as he has challenged and attempted to annul this transaction, arguing that it is fundamentally flawed and contrary to community interests.

The contract for acquiring the property, intended to be transformed into a Cesfam (Family Health Center), was signed on January 20, 2023, for 8.2 billion Chilean pesos, with an initial deposit of 2.4 billion pesos. However, the mayor instructed against payment despite the property being registered in the municipality’s name, resulting in the debt escalating to over 9.3 billion pesos due to late payment interest.

Upon learning of the court’s decision, the mayor announced plans to appeal the resolution.

«This week we were notified of an enforcement lawsuit from the owners of the former Sierra Bella Clinic. They are the ones who own it, not us. In this context, we will lodge all appropriate exceptions because there are pending lawsuits and a range of discussions, including issues of unjust enrichment,» he stated in comments reported by 24 Horas.

«I will not pay 8 billion for something worth 2 billion. We will pursue all actions necessary to prevent this from happening. It is unacceptable for the clinic’s owners to insist on a deal that is fundamentally flawed,» Desbordes emphasized.

According to the Mayor of Santiago, this case not only represents an exorbitantly expensive transaction, with charges three times the property’s value, but also poses significant technical challenges to establishing a Cesfam, let alone a clinic, at the site.

«The location has been abandoned for many years, and therefore, the costs associated with potentially establishing a healthcare system would be prohibitively high,» he added.

«We will continue fighting and defending the resources of all Santiago residents, and we will press ahead with all civil and criminal actions against those responsible behind this deal,» he reiterated.

Real Estate Firm Criticizes Mayor Desbordes’ «Arrogant and Reckless Attitude»

The San Valentino SpA real estate firm released a press statement detailing how «on Friday, October 17, we visited the municipal offices accompanied by a public notary to address the payment default, receiving no response from any authority.»

«This persistent refusal and administrative silence reflect the arrogant and reckless attitude of Mayor Mario Desbordes Jiménez, who, instead of honoring contracts and maintaining good faith in procedural and legal matters, has deliberately chosen to disregard the obligations assumed by the Municipality,» they stated.

The text indicated that the municipality, under the mayor’s instruction, committed an «illegal» and «irregular» act by ordering the non-payment of a payment recognized in the public deed of sale.

«It is evident that the mayor seeks to gain political advantages by presenting himself as a defender of municipal resources, when in reality, his refusal to comply with the court order exacerbates the harm caused to both municipal assets and our company, disregarding final judgments from the Illustrious Court of Appeals of Santiago and civil courts,» argued the real estate firm.