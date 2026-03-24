Original article: El Ciudadano y CCTV+ formalizan alianza estratégica y se integran a la Asociación de Medios del Sur Global

In a landmark move for independent journalism and South-South cooperation, the Latin American digital media outlet El Ciudadano and the global content platform CCTV+ (CCTV News Content Co. Ltd.) have formalized a collaboration agreement that includes content exchange and the promotion of intercultural dialogue through communication. Furthermore, El Ciudadano has joined as an active member of the Global South Media Association, bolstering the communication network among emerging countries.

The signing ceremony took place in Beijing, featuring the signature of CCTV+ Director Li Xia and El Ciudadano’s Director of International Affairs Denis Rogatyuk, solidifying an alliance aimed at bridging Latin America and Asia through journalism, culture, and knowledge.

Content Exchange and Comprehensive Cooperation

According to the agreement, the partnership involves mutual exchange of journalistic, audiovisual, and multimedia content.

“This is not just about sharing information; it’s about constructing a horizontal dialogue between cultures,” stated Bruno Sommer, founder of El Ciudadano. The agreement also outlines cooperation lines to foster mutual understanding between the peoples of China and Latin America, with a special emphasis on promoting initiatives for sustainable development and scientific innovation.

El Ciudadano Joins the Global South Media Association

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the announcement is El Ciudadano’s admission as an active member of the Global South Media Association, a network that unites media outlets from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and other developing regions.

The Association’s objectives include “facilitating closer communication, strengthening cooperation among members, and fostering greater regional prosperity for all countries and regions of the Global South,” as stated in the agreement documents.

With this membership, El Ciudadano becomes part of an ecosystem of media that aims to highlight realities often marginalized by major communication conglomerates from the Global North, advocating for an agenda based on solidarity, South-South cooperation, and respect for informational sovereignty.

Statements and Outlook

From El Ciudadano’s headquarters, officials highlighted the historic value of the agreement:

“This step not only enhances our ability to reach new audiences with quality content, but it also allows us to contribute the Latin American perspective to a more just and plural global dialogue. Being part of the Global South Media Association is a recognition of an editorial line that has always believed in regional integration and cooperation among people.”

Representatives from CCTV+ emphasized the significance of the partnership with a media outlet renowned for its independent Latin American journalism.

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Through this agreement and its entry into the Global South Media Association, El Ciudadano solidifies its role as a bridge between Latin America and the world, promoting journalism that views international cooperation as a tool for development and integration.

About El Ciudadano:

Independent digital media with over two decades of experience, present in Chile and Mexico, committed to human rights, social justice, and Latin American integration.

About CCTV+:

A global content distribution platform of China Global Television Network (CGTN), based in Beijing, dedicated to disseminating news material, documentaries, and audiovisual productions for media outlets around the world.