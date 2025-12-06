Electoral Video Showcases Senator-Elect Vanessa Kaiser Distractedly Driving While Advocating for Rule of Law

Original article: En pleno video hablando del “Estado de Derecho”, la senadora electa Vanessa Kaiser violaba las leyes del tránsito al conducir

Vanessa Kaiser: The Video Exposing Her Traffic Violations While Discussing the Rule of Law

During her Senate campaign, Vanessa Kaiser —from the Libertarian National Party and elected from Araucanía— appeared in a video where she speaks to the camera while driving, seemingly directed by a co-pilot.

This incident sparked controversy, particularly as the footage referenced the «Rule of Law,» even as she neglected her fundamental duties as a driver.

The unusual situation was highlighted by a supporter on social media, who pointed out the risks and violations. Law No. 18,290 mandates that drivers maintain constant attention to the road, prohibiting distractions that could affect vehicle control.

Looking repeatedly at the camera while driving is not merely an oversight; it clearly violates the duty of care.

Various civic campaigns emphasize that there are no excuses or privileges for violating fundamental road safety regulations. The NGO “No Chat” summarizes this message effectively: “A new opportunity to do it right. Stay focused on the road, respect those around you, and remember: the best way to arrive is to arrive safely.”

The director of the NGO recently published an article in Radio Cooperativa, which was replicated by the School of Public Health, titled “Three Studies, One Alert: Distracted Driving Doesn’t Subside.” The call is to strengthen education and road culture to prevent accidents caused by distraction, stating: “It requires a civic, political, and legislative commitment to reduce the thousands of road incidents and the hundreds of victims Chile mourns each year due to lack of attention to traffic conditions. Putting down the phone is not a secondary option: it is an act of respect, responsibility, and care.”

Controversies Surrounding Senator-Elect Vanessa Kaiser

This controversy adds to another recent blunder by Kaiser, when she confused author Isabel Allende with the former senator of the same name, which went viral.

Ironically, while driving distractedly, Kaiser was discussing sovereignty, the Constitution, and international organizations, questioning international agreements. At the same time, she urged votes for her brother, Johannes Kaiser, whom she described as the only true defender of the nation.