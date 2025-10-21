Electric Companies Must Refund Consumers, Says Jeannette Jara Amid Controversy Over High Electricity Bills

The candidate has reminded that before the scandal was revealed, she and her team had announced plans to reduce electricity bills by up to 20% during her administration, thanks to a transition to solar energy, which will lower costs.

Electric Companies Must Refund Consumers, Says Jeannette Jara Amid Controversy Over High Electricity Bills
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Las empresas eléctricas tienen que devolverle la plata a la gente»: Jeannette Jara reacciona a polémica por cuentas de la luz

Following reports of excessive charges on electricity bills impacting thousands of Chilean families, a fierce debate has sparked over potential refunds from the responsible companies. This controversy has not only brought the issue to light but has also led to the resignation of former Energy Minister Diego Pardow under the current administration of President Gabriel Boric.

In this context, center-left presidential candidate Jeannette Jara has spoken out, expressing significant concern regarding the mistakes behind these charges. «It deeply worries me the error generated by these billing practices. Electric companies must take responsibility and refund the money to the people,» she stated during a recent press conference.

She also highlighted that well before this scandal broke, she and her team had planned to reduce electricity bills by as much as 20% during her term, attributing this potential decrease to a transition to solar energy, which would help lower costs.

Jeannette Jara has thus positioned herself as both an advocate for accountability and a voice of concern in response to these developments. She is offering real and clear alternatives to protect the financial well-being of Chilean families following the error in tariff calculations. In contrast, her opponents, José Antonio Kast and Evelyn Matthei, have leveled criticisms primarily at Boric’s government, labeling it as ‘incompetent’ rather than addressing the energy generating companies.

Lastly, Jara directly called on the companies for a prompt and efficient refund of overcharged amounts, alongside her proposal for a 20% reduction in electricity bills—a measure outlined in her government program even before this billing scandal was revealed.

Read more about this issue:

Transelec

Inflated Electricity Bills II: Following the CNE Failure, Transelec Admits Overcharges of US$100 Million

New Energy Minister on Electricity Bill ‘Error’: ‘The Compensation Will Have to Be Given by Those Who Overcharged, That Is, the Companies’

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Calls for Refund of Overcharges and Permanent Reduction in Electricity Bills

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Demands Refunds After CNE Error and Unveils Plan to Cut Chilean Power Bills by 20%

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promises Up to 20% Cut in Electricity Bills in New Campaign Briefing

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Stands Firm on Promise to Lower Electricity Prices Following Energy Minister's Resignation

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Lower Power Bills and an End to UF Abuses: Jeannette Jara’s Plan for Chilean Families

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Court Orders Enel to Rebill Excessive Charges Amid Methodological Error Controversy

Hace 2 horas
The Citizen

"For You, For Chile": Jeannette Jara Campaign Launches Plan to Raise Incomes and Cut Electricity Costs

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Unveils Expanded Government Program with 383 Measures After Nationwide Listening Tour

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano