Electric Companies Must Refund Consumers, Says Jeannette Jara Amid Controversy Over High Electricity Bills

Original article: «Las empresas eléctricas tienen que devolverle la plata a la gente»: Jeannette Jara reacciona a polémica por cuentas de la luz

Following reports of excessive charges on electricity bills impacting thousands of Chilean families, a fierce debate has sparked over potential refunds from the responsible companies. This controversy has not only brought the issue to light but has also led to the resignation of former Energy Minister Diego Pardow under the current administration of President Gabriel Boric.

In this context, center-left presidential candidate Jeannette Jara has spoken out, expressing significant concern regarding the mistakes behind these charges. «It deeply worries me the error generated by these billing practices. Electric companies must take responsibility and refund the money to the people,» she stated during a recent press conference.

She also highlighted that well before this scandal broke, she and her team had planned to reduce electricity bills by as much as 20% during her term, attributing this potential decrease to a transition to solar energy, which would help lower costs.

Jeannette Jara has thus positioned herself as both an advocate for accountability and a voice of concern in response to these developments. She is offering real and clear alternatives to protect the financial well-being of Chilean families following the error in tariff calculations. In contrast, her opponents, José Antonio Kast and Evelyn Matthei, have leveled criticisms primarily at Boric’s government, labeling it as ‘incompetent’ rather than addressing the energy generating companies.

Lastly, Jara directly called on the companies for a prompt and efficient refund of overcharged amounts, alongside her proposal for a 20% reduction in electricity bills—a measure outlined in her government program even before this billing scandal was revealed.

El Ciudadano