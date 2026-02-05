Original article: Desvinculan a trabajador que discriminó a pareja de mujeres en servicentro Copec de Providencia

Employee Fired for Discriminating Against Same-Sex Couple at Copec Gas Station in Providencia

Copec announced on Thursday, February 5, that the employee who confronted a same-sex couple for kissing at a gas station in Providencia has been terminated from the company.

The affected couple confirmed to the Homosexual Integration and Liberation Movement (Movilh) that «Copec reached out to us and informed us that they had been dismissed.»

It’s important to remember that on Wednesday, Movilh publicly denounced these events, which occurred on Sunday, February 1, at the gas station located at Avenida Salvador 1368.

At the location, after the couple purchased cigarettes and waited outside for an Uber, a gas station employee began verbally assaulting them for sharing a kiss.

A witness recorded the incident on video, which was shared across Movilh’s social media platforms, as reported by El Ciudadano in its evening edition (see article here).

Following the termination of the involved employee, Movilh emphasized that «thanks to the courage and perseverance of those affected, an act of lesbophobia did not go unpunished.»

«The couple did not remain silent: they filed a complaint, reported what happened, and sought support. That action was crucial,» the organization remarked, concluding that «when incidents are reported, when there are support networks, and other people show solidarity, impunity is broken.»

El Ciudadano