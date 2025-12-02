Ending Over-Indebtedness: Jeannette Jara’s Relief Plan for Chilean Debtors

Original article: Fin al sobreendeudamiento y plan de ayudas a deudores: Las propuestas de Jeannette Jara respecto a las deudas que agobian a los chilenos

With just 12 days left until the presidential runoff, Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast are making their final efforts to persuade undecided voters. In this context, they have turned to various strategies.

Kast continues his approach of avoiding debates while positioning the migration crisis as a key agenda item. Jara, on the other hand, focuses on promoting her well-known proposals, this week emphasizing measures aimed at providing more guarantees for individuals burdened by various types of debts.

Ending Over-Indebtedness



Among her plan, there is a measure designed to assist those with seemingly endless debt. In her strategy for lower payment plans, it states: «If you are over-indebted but up to date with your payments, you can access a significant reduction in your monthly installments.»

This reduction could be as much as 50% of the original amount. Additionally, there will be a 25% discount on the debt for those who are in default and have faced health issues, caregiving responsibilities, or other unforeseen circumstances. This is complemented by a plan for free financial advice and education provided by the state.

Debt Reduction for Higher Education

Furthermore, in a hypothetical future government, a «New Higher Education Financing System» would be established, benefiting current debtors and future students enrolled under this system. This would involve increasing the exempt income ceiling for payments to $750,000.

In this way, Jeannette Jara aligns her proposals directly with the needs of a portion of the electorate that remains undecided about their vote for the upcoming elections on December 14.

El Ciudadano