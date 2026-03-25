Escalating Violence: Israel Strikes Kill Two Palestinians and Injure Three Children in Gaza

Original article: El genocidio sigue: Israel mata a dos palestinos y hiere a 3 niños en Gaza

Two Palestinians lost their lives Wednesday morning in a drone strike carried out by Israel targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp located in central Gaza.

According to The Palestine Chronicle, Israeli military forces also bombed shelters housing displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, resulting in four civilians injured, including three children.

The reported aggressions exemplify the latest in a continuous series of violations committed by Tel Aviv against the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic group Hamas, which took effect on October 11, 2025.

Additionally, it was noted that on Tuesday, several Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack targeting a group of civilians near the Al-Sawarha cemetery, north of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in the enclave reported that four injured individuals were transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

However, it added that several victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, as ambulances and civil defense teams have been unable to access these areas due to ongoing bombardments.

Increase in Victims Since Ceasefire

The Palestine Chronicle reported that Israeli occupation forces commit daily violations against the ceasefire.

According to data provided by this source, at least 677 Palestinians have been killed and 1,813 injured since late October 2025 through March 18.

The Gaza Ministry of Health provided similar figures, estimating the death toll at 687 and the number of wounded at 1,849 since the ceasefire came into force, along with around 756 cases of body recoveries.

Since the onset of the war in October 2023, Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of over 72,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, injuring more than 170,000.

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