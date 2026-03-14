Exposed: Disinformation Campaign Targeting MP Ana María Gazmuri Linked to Controversial ‘Neuroc’ and Pro-Kast Troll Network

Fact-checkers have debunked a viral plot against MP Ana María Gazmuri orchestrated by a disinformation network involving the controversial 'Neuroc'. The genuine image showcases the parliamentarian with a portrait of a disappeared detainee, raising the question, 'Where are they?'. The MP announced her intention to take legal action.

Exposed: Disinformation Campaign Targeting MP Ana María Gazmuri Linked to Controversial ‘Neuroc’ and Pro-Kast Troll Network
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Nuevamente Neuroc y cuentas trolls pro Kast: Verificadores evidencian ataque y montaje contra diputada Gazmuri

The Business of Deceit: Fact-Checkers Uncover Neuroc and Pro-Kast Troll Network Behind the Setup Against Deputy Gazmuri

An organized disinformation campaign involving the controversial account «Neuroc» and a network of pro-Kast trolls aimed to undermine MP Ana María Gazmuri’s inauguration. Using a digital fabrication, they spread false claims that the parliamentarian swore her office while holding a photo of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The deceptive posts amassed tens of thousands of views within hours, inciting a virtual wave of hatred against her.

However, specialized fact-checking outlets, such as Mala Espina, confirmed this as a hoax. The original image, taken from the official broadcast of Congress (minute 45:30), shows Gazmuri holding a portrait of Exequiel Ponce Vicencio, a socialist leader who was detained and disappeared by the DINA in 1975. The MP, along with the entire Communist Party bloc and independents, was participating in a memorial event for the disappeared detainees under the slogan ‘Where are they?’, as officially documented in Congress’s photographs.

The parliamentarian’s team labeled the dissemination of the image as a «malicious» act. This latest incident once again highlights the modus operandi of Neuroc, a company with a long history of harassment campaigns and virtual attacks, and its ties to the digital ecosystem of the far-right, which resorts to manipulating memory and facts to discredit political opponents.

What Did MP Ana María Gazmuri Say?

On her X account, she stated: «Some verification pages like @malaespinacheck and @fastcheckcl have confirmed that false information has been spread about me (…) I want to be clear: these actions not only spread lies, but they seek to damage my credibility, public trust, and the exercise of my parliamentary duties (…) Therefore, in the coming days, we will file a complaint against those responsible for creating and disseminating this type of disinformation (…) Defending the truth and integrity in public life is a democratic duty that I will fulfill firmly.»

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