Fake Alert: Instagram Account with Over 30,000 Followers Claims Pedro Pascal Insulted Rapper Nicki Minaj, But Actor Lacks Account

This fake news originated from a so-called "media outlet" called "La Movid4," which lacks a website and only publishes on Instagram. According to its profile information, it operates from the La Araucanía Region in southern Chile.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Alerta de fake: Cuenta de Instagram con más de 30 mil seguidores acusa que Pedro Pascal insultó a rapera Nicki Minaj por X, pero el actor no tiene cuenta en esa red social

A new wave of fake news has gone viral, this time from a dubious «media outlet» called «La Movid4,» which lacks a website or any known platform and solely posts on an Instagram account boasting an impressive 30,000 followers.

This time, the false information targets Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal.

According to this so-called news portal, the star of «The Mandalorian» allegedly insulted rapper Nicki Minaj on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), calling her a «damn loser» due to her recent support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

«Politics has once again ignited the entertainment world. This time, Pedro Pascal took the stage, not holding back as he directed harsh words at Nicki Minaj following her public endorsement of Donald Trump,» states the post, which claims Pascal wrote: «Nicki Minaj is a damn loser, and so is anyone who keeps listening to her music.»

The problem is that Pedro Pascal does not have an account on the social media platform X.

According to the information on its profile, «La Movid4» operates from the La Araucanía Region in southern Chile. At the time of this report, the false post targeting Pascal had garnered over 730 comments, many of which were critical of the actor, labeling him as «rude,» among other things.

Season of Fake News in the South

This latest misinformation caps off a week marked by false news aimed at the National Institute of Human Rights, also originating from a «media outlet» operating from southern Chile. Read more about this case in the article published by El Ciudadano:

Denials that INDH questioned the driver who ran over a robber: Kaiser and Parisi among those who shared the false news

