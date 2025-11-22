Original article: Encuentran muerto a ex capitán de Carabineros que cuestionó a mandos superiores y destapó red ilícita de robo de madera

Former Carabineros Captain Miguel Ángel Toledo Found Dead After Exposing Wood Theft Scandal

Miguel Ángel Toledo, a retired Carabineros captain known for exposing corruption within the police force, was found dead in his home located in Victoria on Thursday, November 20. According to news outlet @PiensaPrensa, the former officer was also a timber businessman and had lodged multiple complaints against high-ranking officials of the police for alleged crimes related to timber theft and purported cover-ups of such activities.

The former captain gained public recognition for his outspoken criticism of Carabineros. As highlighted by La Voz de Malleco, Toledo became known on social media, where he shared critical content addressing alleged internal irregularities and administrative issues within the police force. His direct statements sparked extensive public debate, attracting both supporters and critics, and establishing him as a dissenting voice within the institution.

So far, the causes of Miguel Ángel Toledo’s death remain unclear, with @PiensaPrensa reporting that more information will follow as new details emerge. Investigations will need to clarify the circumstances surrounding the discovery of his lifeless body.

According to information circulated by both sources, the funeral service has been scheduled for this Saturday at 11:00 AM in the same city.

In 2022, former Carabineros captain Miguel Toledo submitted a letter to the Government detailing corruption he witnessed within the institution and the Navy in the Biobío and Araucanía regions, related to timber theft.

“We have evidence of the wood theft and the entire cycle involved. I’ve had to conduct my own investigation, as I did previously, to demonstrate to Carabineros, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the Government how this system operates from the moment wood is cut in the forest until it reaches the ships… Involved are both active and retired Carabineros personnel. Most of these individuals are retired, and many were involved in Operation Huracán,” Toledo stated during a press conference.