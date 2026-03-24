Former Minister Toro Refutes Claims of Funding Shortages for National Care System: Funding Exists in Current Ministry Budget

According to the former cabinet member, some caregivers have expressed concern over recent comments by the new Minister of Social Development and Family, María Wulf, claiming the National Support and Care System lacks funding. Toro refuted this, stating that much of the funding is already allocated in the current Ministry budget for 2026.

The Citizen

Original article: Exministra Toro desmiente «falta de financiamiento» del Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados: Recursos «están en el presupuesto vigente del Ministerio»

Javiera Toro, former Minister of Social Development and Family in Boric’s government, dismissed claims of a «lack of funding» for the National Care System, asserting that a significant portion of the resources is available in the current budget of the ministry.

«I have received concerned messages from caregivers regarding Minister Wulf’s statement that the Care System lacks funding. I clarify that it indeed has funding: Law 21,805 includes the expenditure projections in its financial report,» Toro stated in a post on the social media platform X.

«Moreover,» Toro added, «much of the funding is already included in the current Ministry budget for allocation in 2026.»

The former cabinet member also commented on announcements made by Kast’s government: «They claim that budget cuts will not impact social protection. However, questioning the funding for the National Support and Care System is precisely that: it undermines a historic advancement that is transforming the lives of families and women, who have long shouldered this work alone,» emphasized Javiera Toro.

Finally, the ex-minister included links in her post to support her claims: one to the updated financial report (view here) and another to the current budget for the National Support and Care System (check here).

We will continue to provide updates.

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