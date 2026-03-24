Former Minister Toro Refutes Claims of Funding Shortages for National Care System: Funding Exists in Current Ministry Budget

Original article: Exministra Toro desmiente «falta de financiamiento» del Sistema Nacional de Apoyos y Cuidados: Recursos «están en el presupuesto vigente del Ministerio»

Javiera Toro, former Minister of Social Development and Family in Boric’s government, dismissed claims of a «lack of funding» for the National Care System, asserting that a significant portion of the resources is available in the current budget of the ministry.

«I have received concerned messages from caregivers regarding Minister Wulf’s statement that the Care System lacks funding. I clarify that it indeed has funding: Law 21,805 includes the expenditure projections in its financial report,» Toro stated in a post on the social media platform X.

«Moreover,» Toro added, «much of the funding is already included in the current Ministry budget for allocation in 2026.»

The former cabinet member also commented on announcements made by Kast’s government: «They claim that budget cuts will not impact social protection. However, questioning the funding for the National Support and Care System is precisely that: it undermines a historic advancement that is transforming the lives of families and women, who have long shouldered this work alone,» emphasized Javiera Toro.

Finally, the ex-minister included links in her post to support her claims: one to the updated financial report (view here) and another to the current budget for the National Support and Care System (check here).

Me escriben con preocupación cuidadoras sobre dichos de la ministra Wulf de que el Sistema de Cuidados no tendría financiamiento. Aclaro que sí lo tiene: la ley 21.805 incluye la proyección de gasto en su informe financiero. Es más, gran parte del financiamiento ya está en el… — Javiera Toro Cáceres (@javieratoroc) March 23, 2026

El sistema de cuidados SÍ tiene financiamiento, lo que falta es voluntad política. Este cuarto pilar de la seguridad social es clave para el presente y futuro de Chile. No nos perdamos! https://t.co/NXPYnAgGlY — Constanza Martínez (@contimartinez) March 23, 2026

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