Free Community Theater Debuts in Valdivia, Showcasing Untold Stories of the 1960 Earthquake

On Friday, February 13 at 8 PM, the Teatro Regional Cervantes in Valdivia will host the premiere of «Réplicas: 9 Stories of the Great Earthquake,» a unique community theater production in Chile, created and performed by survivors of the May 22, 1960 cataclysm.

The performance is free of charge, inviting the entire community and visitors alike to participate in this significant cultural and memorial milestone.

This play is the culmination of an artistic and communal process involving fifteen senior citizens from the El Laurel neighborhood, members of the company Memoria 21, who have dedicated months to portraying their memories, emotions, and experiences related to the largest earthquake ever recorded in human history.

The project is funded by the Supporting Program for Collaborative Cultural Organizations (PAOCC) under the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage, with support from the Regional Government of Los Ríos, and is organized by the Cultural Heritage Association of the Los Ríos Region, in collaboration with the Teatro Regional Cervantes. Its realization was made possible by the commitment of Neighborhood Council No. 21 Eugenio Matte in Valdivia.

The direction of the production is under Eugenia Fernández, alongside a technical and artistic team comprised of professionals in the performing arts and regional culture.

According to the director, «Réplicas: 9 Stories of the Great Earthquake» integrates memory, art, and community, proposing a staging that combines testimonial narratives, physical movement, music, and scenic elements built from the local territory.

Apart from its artistic value, this theatrical proposal aims to contribute to the preservation of collective memory, the strengthening of regional identity, and intergenerational reflection on natural disasters, in a city deeply marked by the 1960 earthquake.

Angélica Llanquilef, a survivor of the earthquake and resident of Población El Laurel and an actress in the play, expressed, «It’s the first time I’ve done something like this, and when they came to me with the idea, I liked it immediately. The challenge was to dare and believe in oneself. We have always worked hard in our community, behind the scenes, so this is something new for us. This experience has been very beautiful.»

Eugenia Fernández, the director, added, «More than a theatrical presentation, the premiere will be a living encounter with our memory. Seeing neighbors who survived 1960 on the stage of the Teatro Regional Cervantes is a profoundly moving experience. Each story emerges from the body, from emotion, and from the territory. We invite the community to be part of this unique moment where theater becomes a bridge between generations, reminding us that identity is built through shared experiences.»

Juan Vásquez, the executive director of the Cultural Heritage Association (APC) of Los Ríos, stated, «As APC and Teatro Regional Cervantes, it is highly significant to support this type of community theater initiative; we see a host of positive elements, such as the collaborative work that plays a predominant role.»

«In particular, ‘Réplicas’ is the testimony of the protagonists, who bring to life a narrative centered around an event that has shaped our geography and daily life, which undoubtedly resonates with many spectators. Furthermore, it invites us to reflect on the notion that art and theater are not reserved for a select few, but rather that we can face life’s challenges regardless of age or certain prejudices,» Vásquez noted.

To attend the premiere, attendees must first reserve their tickets HERE.

