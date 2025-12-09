From Chile to Gaza: «Palestine Cries,» the Anthem by a Young Chilean Boy Raising Awareness Against Genocide

Original article: Desde Chile a Gaza: “Palestina Grita”, la canción creada por un niño chileno que no se queda callada frente al genocidio

In an inspiring act of solidarity, BNJ, a 13-year-old Chilean boy, brought to life «Palestine Cries,» a powerful anthem that boldly speaks out against the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.

The journey began in March 2025, when BNJ, deeply moved by the suffering of children living in the Palestinian enclave, conceived a musical message aimed at awakening awareness and humanity.

Utilizing AI technology to shape his initial idea, BNJ crafted a composition whose emotional strength resonated with its listeners, capturing attention through its musical vigor and the clarity of its message.

The impact of the song inspired BNJ to take a more ambitious step: turning his vision into a professional musical production driven by a humanitarian goal: «to do something for the children of Gaza.» This led to the collaboration with a group of talented local Chilean musicians, including Zamiro (Spectro) on bass, Gamal Eltit (Dorso) on guitar, Sebastián Lifschitz (Dorso) on drums, alongside the voices of singer Marcela Perales and Pancho Rojas (Mandrácula), forming a new musical group named «AlaVida.»

The ensemble stands out not only for its talent but also for its meaningful composition, featuring musicians of both Arab and Jewish descent collaborating in a creative space, symbolizing a powerful message of peace and unity beyond differences.

This spirit is also echoed in the instrumentation: the hard rock version of ‘Palestine Cries’ incorporates the «Darbouka,» a traditional Arab instrument; while the «Qanun,» a plucked-string instrument, enhances the acoustic version, adding a deeply emotional cultural touch.

The music video for «Palestine Cries» was produced by M Studio Producciones, led by Fernando Galaz, with the recording and musical production undertaken by Zamiro and Gamal Eltit, and Alejandro Salinas from Digisound contributing to mixing and mastering.

Both versions of the song are already available on all digital platforms and were showcased in a stellar presentation to over 600 attendees at the Gala of the Palestinian Stadium in Santiago.

The creative process generated such a strong synergy among the artists that the project appears to have a future beyond this single, paving the way for future collaborations.

“We enjoyed this project and it inspired us to consider the possibility of doing more things together… even an album,” stated the members of «AlaVida.»

However, they emphasized that their current focus is on promoting the music video for ‘Palestine Cries’ to contribute, through art, a measure of awareness and hope regarding the situation in Gaza.

Thus, the song created by a Chilean child, amplified by the talent of established musicians, becomes a cry that transcends borders: a call to humanity, to peace, and a refusal to remain silent in the face of the horror of genocide in Gaza.

