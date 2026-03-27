Gatica Calls Out Minister Poduje Over West Santiago Bike Lane Cuts: Accuses Government of Undermining Sustainable Transport and Favoring Eastern Regions

Original article: Gatica emplaza a Poduje por ciclovía en el poniente de Santiago: acusa recorte al transporte sustentable y privilegios para la zona oriente

Deputy Gustavo Gatica confronted Housing Minister Iván Poduje, demanding an explanation for the potential halt of the bike lane project in western Santiago. Gatica accused the minister of cutting resources for sustainable transportation while continuing to favor the eastern regions.

In a message shared on his social media account, Gatica revealed he has formally requested the minister to clarify the reasons behind his decision to cut funding for certain committed expenses, including those related to the Nueva Alameda-Providencia project.

Additionally, he launched a strong critique against former President José Antonio Kast’s administration, pointing out that budget decisions predominantly impact the country’s most vulnerable sectors.

“Why isn’t the western region a priority, while the privileges of the eastern region remain untouched?” he questioned, while also attacking the far-right leader for implementing measures like the historic fuel price hikes, which increased the cost of 93-octane gasoline to $370 per liter and diesel to $580 following the activation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (MEPCO).

“They are raising gas prices by decree and cutting resources for sustainable transport,” Gatica argued, adding that under the pretext of a supposed «bankrupt state,» the Kast administration is enacting cuts that negatively impact the quality of life for working families.

“The consequences of the ‘bankrupt state’ are paid by the same people as always,” he asserted.

Acabo de oficiar a @MinistroPoduje para que responda por qué la zona poniente no es prioridad y los privilegios de la zona oriente no se tocan. Suben la bencina por decreto y recortan recursos al transporte sustentable.

“""El Estado en quiebra""” lo pagan los mismos de siempre. pic.twitter.com/qgm8Kr3swI — Gustavo Gatica Villarroel (@GustavoGaticaV) March 26, 2026

Poduje Announces Cuts to Bike Lane Projects: “We Don’t Have Priority to Execute Them”

The official document sent by Gatica to the Chamber of Deputies directly targets the possible suspension of the Nueva Alameda-Providencia project, following Minister Poduje’s announcement that his department decided to cut funding for certain committed expenses, including the development works for this crucial bike lane in the Metropolitan Region (RM), which stretches from Avenida Pajaritos to Plaza Italia, covering nearly eight kilometers.

During his participation in the Housing Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, the Secretary of State indicated that the ministry has committed 97% of the budget and that among the cuts are “the works for the Nueva Alameda-Providencia, which are very expensive.”

“The truth is, we don’t have priority to execute them,” the Kast minister pointed out.

The funds that will be cut include the construction of the last segment of the project, which aimed to traverse the Alameda and connect Plaza Italia with Avenida Pajaritos, and that already had an approved budget for execution—exceeding $8 billion between 2026 and 2027—benefiting residents of western communes such as Estación Central, Lo Prado, and Maipú.

According to reports, in the official communication, Deputy Gustavo Gatica requested Minister Poduje to explain the criteria used for prioritization within the Housing department and to clarify whether the withdrawal of the decree from the Comptroller’s office is being considered. He also asked for technical reports that justify the decision.

In the document, he argued that the decision to cut resources and suspend an ongoing project like the bike lane could adversely affect the efficiency of public spending and urban planning.