Germany Shifts Stance, Withdraws Support for Israel in Gaza Genocide Case

Original article: Alemania da un giro y se baja de la defensa de Israel en caso por genocidio en Gaza

The German government has reversed its position and is no longer defending Israel in the genocide case regarding Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to the Palestinian Community in Chile, this decision marks a significant departure from January 2024, when Berlin publicly backed Tel Aviv following a lawsuit filed by South Africa, thereby dismissing the genocide allegations.

The action at the UN court, tasked with resolving disputes between states, was lodged on December 29, 2023. At that time, South Africa alleged that Israel had violated several articles of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, having committed murders, severe physical and mental harm, forced displacements, and imposing living conditions that could lead to the destruction of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

In the lawsuit, Pretoria accused Tel Aviv of failing to uphold its obligation to prevent genocide, as mandated by the Convention.

Furthermore, it requested that the ICJ order Israel to cease its killings and inflict severe psychological and physical harm on the Palestinian population in Gaza, while allowing access to humanitarian aid.

Among other measures, South Africa also called for an immediate halt to the shipment of weapons to Israel and a resumption of funding for UNRWA.

To date, intervention requests in this case have been filed by Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Turkey, Chile, the Maldives, Bolivia, Ireland, Cuba, Belize, Brazil, Comoros, Belgium, Paraguay, Iceland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

It is worth noting that during the 2024 public account, former president Gabriel Boric announced that Chile would be part of South Africa’s case against Israel at the Hague court concerning its crimes in Gaza.

«We will never stop being outraged by indiscriminate and absolutely disproportionate actions against innocent civilians, particularly Palestinian women and children, carried out by the Israeli army,» he stated at the time.

«I have decided that Chile will join and support the case presented by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, under the UN Genocide Convention,» the ex-president pointed out.

Why is Germany Changing Its Stance and Withdrawing Support for Israel?

The decision made by Germany is influenced by the fact that the European nation is currently facing a case before the same court, based in The Hague, initiated by Nicaragua, which accuses it of violating international law by supporting Israel during the offensive in Gaza.

Specifically, Managua claims that Berlin is complicit in the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime by supplying weapons to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A spokesperson from the German Foreign Ministry confirmed that the country will not pursue a legal intervention on behalf of Israel at the ICJ, as it is focusing on defending itself against Nicaragua’s complaint.

«There will not be an intervention at the ICJ, meaning what the German government announced two years ago about such an intervention, which is now considered absurd, will not proceed,» said official Josef Hinterseher.

«We are now part of a process at the ICJ initiated by Nicaragua, and we have decided to focus on this process,» he affirmed to the press.

«We are concentrating on a case before the Hague court, in which Germany is a party,» he emphasized.

Hinterseher noted that the European nation will focus on responding to the allegations presented by Nicaragua against it in this process before the ICJ.

🇩🇪🇮🇱 | Germany withdraws legal support for Israel in the genocide case before the ICJ. Berlin moved from labeling South Africa’s accusations as «unfounded» in 2024 to discreetly withdrawing in 2026.

pic.twitter.com/UT84dGYYSo — AlertaNewsPlus (@AlertaNewsPlus) March 19, 2026

«Everything else will be declared at an international trial, and that is why I do not want to comment further,» noted the spokesperson, as seen in a video circulating on social media.

The ICJ is the highest court of the United Nations and resolves disputes between countries. According to the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, any country party to the convention can bring another to court to prevent genocide.

Germany Denies Accusations Against It

From the Palestinian Community in Chile, it was stated that following this change in stance, the German government reiterated its categorical rejection of the accusations against it regarding complicity in genocide and refrained from commenting on the substance of South Africa’s case against Israel, indicating that it will be the court that determines the facts.

The group pointed out that the legal process filed in The Hague is ongoing and takes place parallel to other actions presented at various international forums, «as diplomatic and legal pressure surrounding the genocide in Gaza mounts.»