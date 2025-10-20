Original article: Cores del Gore los Ríos sobre querella contra ex funcionario y los que resulten responsables: Si se comprueba tienen que pagar

GORE Los Ríos Cores Respond to Allegations of Fraud Against Former Official: Accountability Is Essential

Two regional Cores from Los Ríos expressed their views regarding the potential fraud in the Community Life Fund 2025, managed by the Regional Government of Los Ríos. This situation emerged following a report to the Comptroller’s Office and a legal complaint against former public official Eduardo Fagalde, the ex-head of the Social and Human Development Division of GORE Los Ríos. The complaint was filed by former Paillaco mayor Miguel Ángel Carrasco, who uncovered irregularities after participating in the same bidding process.

By Investigative Unit El Ciudadano

When asked about the matter, Sergio Valenzuela, a Republican Core member, commented on the ongoing investigation. «This has been a hot topic in the local community. If it’s true that he submitted quotes and invoiced projects from a division he once led, that is indeed inappropriate behavior,» he stated. «As Republicans, we are very clear that those responsible must face consequences and pay for their actions.»

Core member from the Ranco province, Sarita Jaramillo, also echoed this sentiment, saying, «I am aware of the situation. Right now, the investigation is underway, and we need to wait for its outcome. However, it is important to note that the individual in question was part of the previous administration. If the investigation confirms the allegations, it would be entirely unacceptable for a public official.»

Notably, among the irregularities identified, the former official submitted quotes from two of his own companies, both with identical values, for advertising services, which also included inflated pricing.

Additionally, the projects included two quotes from optical companies that he also owned. One of these quotes, from Henzi Optical, is from a company that has reportedly declared itself closed, according to Veaóptica in its right to reply.

«The regional government is conducting all necessary investigative procedures and is ensuring everything is made available to clarify the situation, particularly if any officials are involved. I trust the Governor will take appropriate action,» Jaramillo added.

When both councilors were asked whether they were aware of the commencement of the GORE investigation, they confirmed they were informed, but further details would be provided in upcoming sessions scheduled for October 21 and 22 in Lanco.

In related news, El Ciudadano learned that the current official Zoila Reyes, mentioned in the complaint as a potential counterparty to Fagalde in project awards, is personally gathering documents for the investigation and has not been removed from her position.

«Honestly, I don’t know if Ms. Zoila Reyes is involved in this case. I also doubt she could be conducting the investigation if she were implicated. That seems contradictory, as one cannot both judge and be part of such a significant incident,» Valenzuela remarked.

«We’ll hopefully learn more about this by next Wednesday at the Regional Council meeting, where the case and ongoing audit will be discussed,» he clarified.

As this edition was closing, El Ciudadano confirmed that irregularities are present in multiple projects submitted for the Community Life Fund 2025, and this pattern is not limited to those related to optical initiatives but also includes those linked to security cameras.

