Government Expands Health Coverage: New Treatments for Adolescent Depression and Smoking Cessation Added to GES

Original article: Tratamiento para adolescentes con depresión grave y terapias para dejar de fumar: Gobierno incorporó nuevas patologías al GES

President Gabriel Boric Font led the ceremony to incorporate three new illnesses into the GES (Explicit Health Guarantees) Plan, emphasizing that this development reaffirms the commitment to accessible treatments and financial protection for Chileans facing high-burden health conditions.

The head of state was joined at this milestone event by Health Minister Ximena Aguilera, Public Health Undersecretary Andrea Albagli, and Undersecretary of Health Networks Bernardo Martorell.

The new GES decree expands the scope of covered health conditions to 90, requiring an additional annual investment of 100 billion pesos.

The three newly included health issues of significant public health and social importance are post-discharge treatment for liver cirrhosis, one of the leading causes of death that was previously lacking GES coverage; hospitalization treatment for children under 15 suffering from severe depression, a direct response to the increasing burden of mental health issues in children and the importance of timely interventions for high-risk conditions; and tobacco cessation services for adults over 25, which will include pharmacological therapy and psychological support, addressing the primary avoidable risk factor for cancer and various chronic diseases.

During the ceremony, President Boric praised the progress in health coverage, stating that GES is an initiative that «does not discriminate, which truly realizes in a public policy the promise of equality that inspires us as a progressive government.»

“Regardless of whether individuals are in Fonasa or Isapre, by the mere fact of being Chilean citizens, they have the right and access to treatment. It does not matter where they are located, in areas lacking sufficient specialists or where access is challenging; health access is guaranteed because health must be a right for individuals and communities, regardless of a family’s financial situation,” the President explained.

“With this historic effort, we are moving towards a country with more rights, that cares for, protects, and provides opportunities to its people. Moreover, we are doing this on solid foundations established by those before us. This is not an exclusive or particular achievement of the Government, rather we are putting another step on a staircase built by good long-term policies in Chile,” Boric added.

Improvements in Health Benefits

The new decree also significantly enhances the benefit baskets for 11 already covered health issues, including high-cost medications for cystic fibrosis; blood glucose monitoring sensors for type 1 diabetes; new renoprotective drugs for type 2 diabetes; and detection of the human papillomavirus to prevent cervical cancer, aligning GES with cutting-edge technologies and treatments.

Regarding this, Health Minister Ximena Aguilera recalled that Law 19.966 enshrined the right to health with concrete obligations for the State, stating, «it arose to confront persistent gaps that profoundly marked our health system and against which we continue to fight because a society that tolerates people living or dying based on their ability to pay is not a just society. The inequity in health is the worst of all inequities.”

The minister also emphasized that the Explicit Health Guarantees regime is a pioneering methodology that has yielded substantial results validating the model.

“The evolution of GES, from initially 25 covered health issues in 2005 to the current 90, has not been arbitrary. Each inclusion is based on a rigorous methodology established by law, considering criteria grounded in studies, the efficacy and effectiveness of interventions, real implementation capabilities within the health network, and social preferences expressed through citizen requests,” the Secretary of State underscored.

Alongside President @GabrielBoric and Minister @ximenaguilera, as well as authorities and patients, we held the ceremony for the incorporation of three new GES pathologies, thus expanding coverage to 90 health issues as part of one of the most significant health reforms… pic.twitter.com/kl0LqUlujY — Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) December 1, 2025

Access to health must be a right regardless of families’ financial situations. With that conviction, we are taking a significant step today by reaching 90 diseases covered by GES, as I announced in the Public Account. From now on, smoking cessation is covered… pic.twitter.com/yQ8Jvh71Jq — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) December 1, 2025

