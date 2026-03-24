Grace Arcos Accuses Longueira of Turning Conchalí into a Political Prize

Original article: Grace Arcos acusa a Longueira de usar a Conchalí como botín político

The former councilor criticized the announcement from the historic UDI member, asserting that he aims to run based on personal power strategies.

Pablo Longueira’s announcement to run for the mayoralty of Conchalí in 2028 has ignited significant scrutiny within the political landscape. Grace Arcos, a former councilor and candidate for the municipal seat, expressed her concerns in an interview with El Ciudadano, accusing the UDI member of attempting to leverage the region as a personal platform for his own power calculations.

According to Arcos, Longueira’s entrance is merely a form of «electoral tourism» by someone who is out of touch with the challenges faced by the local neighborhoods. She assertively stated that the former minister of Sebastián Piñera makes this announcement «from the comfort of a wealthy municipality, very distant from Conchalí and completely disconnected from the daily needs we face,» she emphasized.

The frustration stems from Longueira’s admission that his ambition for the mayoral position is part of a broader strategy to ensure the right-wing governs Chile for decades to come. In response, Arcos challenged the legitimacy of his proposal, insisting that the municipality «cannot be a platform or a political trophy» for someone who reemerges with a mindset akin to that of a «landlord.»

Arcos also pointed out that although the current mayor, René de la Vega, is an independent, he governs with a conservative approach that has left the municipality stagnant. She elaborated that two-thirds of the community is seeking an alternative, highlighting that Conchalí was one of the regions where former candidate Jeannette Jara won; however, she cautioned that this option must emerge «from a local identity» rather than being imposed by figures residing in affluent areas.

Despite the right’s advancement at the national level, Arcos dismissed any electoral fears, characterizing Longueira’s move as a provocation. In her analysis, local residents have demonstrated a progressive inclination in recent elections, suggesting that a candidacy rooted in personal interests would have little chance of succeeding.

In conclusion, Grace Arcos called for a renewed commitment to genuine public service, distancing from the ambitions of right-wing associates who are eagerly eyeing the vacancy left by De la Vega. «Many of us have been, are, and will always be working for Conchalí, without political calculations, but with our hearts and feet firmly planted in our community,» concluded the leader.