“He treated me like crap”: This was the hell lived by George Forsyth’s ex-wife

The story began in 2017, when the now Peruvian presidential candidate, George Forsyth, participated in the reality show ‘El Dorado’. There he met who, in principle, was his opponent, Vanessa Terkes.

The rivalry between the two occurred because they belonged to different teams. This TV show is about extreme challenges and outdoor adventures. At the time, it was the second reality show – in less than a year – that Forsyth had participated in. Previously, he was also in the dance show

“El Gran Show”, from which he was eliminated in a short time.

Thus, began the love story between Vanessa and George, who at the end of 2017 were photographed when they were having dinner in the city of Cuzco. For being in very romantic poses, the press and social networks began to speculate about a possible relationship.

Vanessa Terkes and George Forsyth. (Photo: Instagram)

Sure enough, the relationship had been formed. A short time later, the two confirmed their relationship by sharing photos and videos of a trip they made to Mexico. In one of the snapshots, they are seen kissing in an impeccable sunset in the northern country.

After several months, Vanessa confessed that she was engaged to George Forsyth. The official ‘request for her hand’ was done in January 2018 on a beach in Tulum, in Mexico.

Vanessa Terkes and George Forsyth were married by civil law in the Municipality of La Victoria, in August 2018. A month later, they also performed the religious ceremony, in the church of San Pedro.

Vanessa Terkes and George Forsyth show off their wedding rings after saying ‘yes’. (Photo: Alonso Chero / El Comercio)

The beginning and end of the new Forsyth family

On August 25, 2018 was the civil wedding of the new couple. Then, the religious wedding took place on September 15 of the same year. The sentimental link of the Forsyth lasted very little, once they made their marriage official.

As Vanessa Terkes confessed herself, just five days after they were married, the intra-family hell began. Little by little, George showed his true self: a misogynistic and abusive man.

In May 2019, Terkes informed the press of her separation from Forsyth. This happened after denouncing her still husband for family violence. In the indictment, she alleged psychological abuse, as early, as from the fifth day of her marriage.

“Doubly blessed. Love, faith, commitment and Pope Francis. A moment and a feeling that I will never forget. Thank you Lord ”, wrote Vanessa Terkes on her Instagram account

The media began to speculate on the imminent end of the marriage between Forsyth and Terkes. The television hostess and actress and the mayor of La Victoria were immersed in a sentimental crisis caused by gender violence.

The harsh situation was endured by Vanessa for eight months. It was then that she found the courage to ‘put an end to her hell and end the marriage that – in its pleasurable moments – led them to travel to Tokyo, France, Italy, Greece and finally Rome. Even on their trip to Vatican City, they met the Supreme Pontiff, Pope Francis.

Terkes confirmed the end of her relationship with Forsyth through a press release. There, she was able to clarify her sentimental situation and made it public that she was already separated from her aggressor.

“A painful separation”

“Everyone knows that a separation is painful. But, this is not going to prevent me from continuing with my future plans and the development of my next artistic and social projects”, stated Vanessa about the separation.

The actress asked for respect for this difficult decision and thanked the public for their interest and consideration. However, weeks later, the actress gave an interview to the journalist Milagros Leivas and detailed the “hell” she had lived through.

Vanessa confessed that Forsyth insulted her saying “you are a crap”, “you are not worth anything”, among many other insults. She even recounted that Forsyth used to burp on her face and compared her to other women after having sex. Likewise, she remembers that sometimes everything happened while the then mayor came to their house drunk.

After the separation, the former mayor assured that he still maintained contact with his wife, but she assures that it was never like that. “It’s a lie, I haven’t talked to him since the day of the announcement, which was the day after the post. He treated me like crap. I was wrong. I had a nervous breakdown that I had never had”, she said.

In that sense, she pointed out that the psychological crisis affected her so much that she “was medicated by a doctor so that my body did not have involuntary movements. I have strange movements in my body”, confessed the actress a month after the separation.

In that interview, the young actress acknowledged that the day she left her then home, she put several broken eggs in her matrimonial bed, along with a letter that said: “These are the ‘balls’ that you did not have to be with a woman like me”.

You should read now…