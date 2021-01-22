Spain’s Newspaper ABC: Guaidó is “out of the game”

The Spanish newspaper ABC is one of the main media allies to the dirty war campaign against Venezuela. In 2019 and 2020, it endorsed the farce of Juan Guaidó and his seditious attacks against the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Now, in January 2021, it recounted how the era of the self-proclaimed “interim president” came to an end. It assures that Guaidó has ended up “out of the game”, after the new popularly elected National Assembly was installed on December 6.

ABC, beyond continuing in its dirty war campaign and saying that the new Assembly is “illegitimate”, admits that its installation “consolidates the final blow” against Juan Guaidó. For this media outlet, the once “interim president lost his last political trench, the physical headquarters of the National Assembly”.

Guaidó lost the box he used to say he was “president”

In fact, ABC warns that now Guaidó can be apprehended by the Venezuelan security authorities. This would happen because he no longer has any way to resort to the “parliamentary immunity” that he lost.

“This new chapter begins with the installation of a new legislative period for the next five years. From now on, the Chavismo will have control, occupying 256 of the 277 seats in the plenary session. The new National Assembly showed its airs of victory by recovering the seats of the debate chamber, after five years controlled by the opposition”, details the report.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela

“A much more moderate leader”

The Spanish newspaper also highlights the appointment of Jorge Rodríguez as the new head of the National Assembly. This official is considered “a much more moderate leader than his predecessor, Diosdado Cabello”.

“(Cabello) The now deputy (…) has yielded his category of ‘number two’ of the regime to Rodríguez. This means a decrease in his influence in this new stage of Maduro, who will present himself as a conciliatory government to the world. Thus, Rodríguez rises up as the new strong man and recovers the civil wing of the Chavismo, tired of the radicalisms of a government made up mostly of the military”, says ABC.

The ‘chavismo’ conquered the majority of the parliament in the 2020 elections

Likewise, ABC highlights that in the election of the new board of directors is the former Minister of Penitentiary Affairs, Iris Varela, sworn in as first vice president. Meanwhile, the leader of the party ‘For Social Democracy’ (Podemos), Didalco Bolívar, is the second vice president.

“We are here for political reconciliation, but without forgetting, without impunity. We are facing crimes that were carried out to destroy our territory and our people”, said Rodríguez, from the speakers’ platform, quoted by ABC.

Guaidó no longer has the recognition of his own accomplices

Guaidó loses internal support

ABC also indicated that Guaidó has lost internal support and his power has been “minimized”. It even mentions the “session” that Guaidó invented to try to continue the farce of his supposed interim status in Venezuela.

“Juan Guaidó had no choice but to install his Parliament in a telematic session (…) The truth is that the Assembly that he wants to give continuity to, expired on January 5, as is established in the Constitution. In a recycled speech, Guaidó insisted that in 2021, he will succeed in removing Nicolás Maduro from power, a promise he made in 2019″, when he proclaimed himself as “interim president”, quotes ABC.

That same parliament – invented by Guaidó – created a “transition statute, approved on December 26”. With this document, he intends to give continuity to the “Assembly” of himself, as the ‘self-proclaimed’.

Guaidó presiding over a virtual session from his home ‘office’

Regarding this text, ABC highlights that “several parliamentarians rejected the agreement proposed by Guaidó”. Among them, “Marialbert Barrios and Stalin González” stand out, who “decided to announce the ‘closing of a cycle’ as parliamentarians. Likewise, both were unaware of the continuity of that “parliament” that Guaidó created after handing over the presidency of the Assembly.

Currently, Guaidó is continuously accused by senior officials of the Maduro government for serious crimes. Among them, they include embezzlement, theft of State resources, corruption, prostitution, paramilitaries, drug trafficking, among others. However, although he lost his diplomatic immunity, he continues to walk freely through the streets of Caracas, without justice reaching him.

