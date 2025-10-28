Héctor Noguera, Renowned Chilean Theatre Master and 2015 National Prize Winner, Passes Away

Original article: Muere Héctor Noguera, maestro del teatro chileno y Premio Nacional 2015

On October 28, the tragic news of Héctor Noguera‘s passing was confirmed, marking the loss of a pivotal figure in Chilean performing arts. An actor, director, and mentor for multiple generations, the 2015 National Prize for Performing and Audiovisual Arts laureate created a body of work that traversed theatre, film, and television series, which will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Cultures through its social media channels, conveying the impact of his departure with a heartfelt message:

“We bid farewell with great sadness to Héctor Noguera, actor, director, and master of Chilean theatre.”

“Winner of the National Prize for Performing and Audiovisual Arts 2015, his talent, commitment, and sensitivity left a profound and significant legacy in the culture of our country.”

Despedimos con mucha tristeza a Héctor Noguera, actor, director y maestro del teatro chileno. Premio Nacional de Artes de la Representación y Audiovisuales 2015, su talento, compromiso y sensibilidad dejó un legado sensible y contundente en la cultura de nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/3wqoGtjp1a — Ministerio de las Culturas (@culturas_cl) October 28, 2025

The death of Héctor Noguera opens a moment for reflection and recognition within the artistic community. His work became part of the canon of national theatre, interacted with audiovisual mediums, and brought memorable characters to the screen that accompanied audiences for decades. Moreover, he was a vital educator: behind his career are schools, companies, and audiences who found rigor, sensitivity, and a sense of collective craftsmanship in his teachings.

The farewell is not only institutional: theatre schools, companies, and audiences will organize tributes, readings, and performances to revisit his work. In this conversation—among masters, colleagues, and new generations—the question of how to continue preserving and promoting an artistic heritage that has now become shared memory will persist.