Heightened Alert Against Kast: Withdrawal of 43 Environmental Decrees Triggers Offensive by Hundreds of Environmental Organizations

Original article: Alerta máxima contra Kast: retiro de 43 decretos desata ofensiva de cientos de organizaciones ambientales

The withdrawal of 43 environmental decrees by the government of José Kast has not gone unnoticed. This decision has sparked an offensive from social, environmental, scientific, and human rights organizations that warn of a setback in environmental protection and raise concerns about its direct effects on community health and the response to the climate crisis.

Amidst the controversy, the government signaled a partial retreat. The Comptroller General of the Republic reported that, after its reintroduction on March 18, it took note of decree No. 38 from the Ministry of the Environment, which approves the RECOGE Plan for the recovery, conservation, and management of the Darwin’s frogs. This initiative includes the recovery of the temperate rainforest, control of chytridiomycosis—a disease that affects the species—and research and monitoring measures.

However, the reinstatement of this decree does not quell underlying criticisms, as the decision to withdraw the remaining environmental decrees continues to generate questions from social, scientific, and human rights organizations.

Organizations Warn of Setbacks Following Withdrawal of 43 Environmental Decrees by Kast

The public statement—signed by 247 organizations and supported by over a hundred figures from the scientific, academic, and social realms—highlights what they view as a concerning shift in the Executive’s environmental policy.

In the document (attached below), the organizations straightforwardly address the issue of “environmental setbacks”, indicating that the withdrawal of these decrees dismantles advancements that were not built overnight, but rather through technical and participatory processes that took years.

Moreover, the coalition includes diverse actors—ranging from environmental foundations to human rights organizations—reflecting that the concern is no longer limited to a niche, but has expanded to a broad segment of civil society.

Impact on Health, Ecosystems, and the Climate Crisis

The crucial point, they state, is not merely administrative. What is at stake is much more concrete: air quality, ecosystem protection, and the country’s capability to address the climate crisis.

They warn that weakening these norms can have direct consequences on people’s lives, especially in areas already burdened with high pollution levels. In these regions, any regulatory rollback is not abstract; it translates to greater exposure, higher risk, and less protection.

Additionally, there is another warning regarding the potential impact on Chile’s international environmental commitments. In a global context characterized by climate urgency, decisions like this could strain the country’s position in that arena.

Social, environmental, and human rights organizations have criticized the withdrawal of 43 decrees pushed by the government of José Antonio Kast. (Reference image).

Demand for Transparency and Participation

Another point intensifying the debate is the lack of explanations. Organizations question the absence of clarity regarding why these decrees were withdrawn and what criteria underlie this decision.

For this reason, the call is direct: to clarify the process and open genuine spaces for participation. They caution that decisions of this gravity cannot be made behind closed doors or without considering those who have spent years working on these issues.

Growing Pressure on Kast’s Government

The withdrawal of the 43 decrees has not only raised environmental alarms. It has also opened a new political front for Kast’s government, which now faces pressure from a broad and organized network of organizations.

The scale of the response—with hundreds of organizations and multiple signers—clearly shows that the issue has escalated. And it has done so rapidly.

In this context, the discussion surrounding the withdrawal of Kast’s 43 environmental decrees has emerged as a critical point on the public agenda. Not only for its technical implications but also for what it reflects: an increasingly visible tension between the Executive and those who prioritize environmental protection urgently.

Review the Statement and Signers Here:

Public Statement on Environmental Setbacks by the Kast Government by lahuanche