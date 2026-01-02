Original article: «Aquí me bajo yo»: Jaime Vadell llega a Teatro Zoco con aplaudida comedia sobre la vejez, la familia y el derecho a decidir

«Here I Get Off»: Jaime Vadell Stars in Acclaimed Play on Aging, Family, and the Right to Decide at Teatro Zoco

The grandfather was on the verge of death. From this extreme event, everything shifts within the family: the son returns from abroad, the granddaughter provides care, and the home becomes a stage for reunions, grievances, and memories.

With humor, nostalgia, and a warmth woven through past experiences, «Here I Get Off» returns in January 2026 for a new season at Teatro Zoco, following a successful run across various venues that established it as one of the most viewed and discussed plays of recent times.

Written and directed by Elena Muñoz, the play will be staged in Lo Barnechea from January 9 to 31, every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM.

In this production, renowned actor Jaime Vadell shares the stage with Rodrigo Bastidas and his daughter, Milena Bastidas.

Vadell, who was recently honored with the National Prize for Representation and Audiovisual Arts at the age of 90, portrays a patriarch weary of life, delivering one of the most poignant and insightful performances of his extensive career.

The narrative also explores the reunion of three generations—grandfather, son, and granddaughter—during a critical moment: the elder’s health decline, raising the uncomfortable yet inevitable questions about autonomy, dignity, and the right to make decisions about one’s own life. The son’s return also reopens unresolved family wounds, while the granddaughter strives to maintain bonds and ignite her grandfather’s will to continue living.

With everyday, straightforward writing, «Here I Get Off» achieves a precise balance between comedy and drama, tackling profound themes—aging, euthanasia, overprotection, guilt—from the simplicity of domestic life.

This authenticity has been crucial to its impact: audiences see themselves reflected in ordinary scenes, in dialogues that could happen in any home, and in the affections that persist even amidst turmoil.

For director and playwright Elena Muñoz, the play addresses a personal and social urgency: «I wanted to write a piece that would advocate for respect towards the elderly and their right to self-determination, without infantilizing them. In families, the boundary between love and overprotection is often the hardest to navigate.»

Coordinates

-Fridays and Saturdays in January, from the 9th to the 31st, at 8:00 PM.

-Centro para las Artes Zoco, Av. La Dehesa 1500, Lo Barnechea.

-Free parking available.

-Tickets are available at Punto Ticket

