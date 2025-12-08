Historic Election: Colomba Tobar Becomes First Woman to Lead National Institute Student Council

Original article: Un hito en el Instituto Nacional: por primera vez una mujer lidera el Centro de Estudiantes

For the first time in its 212-year history, a woman has taken on the role of president of the Student Council at the prestigious National Institute. Colomba Tobar, a member of the «Conciencia» list, secured 982 votes against 516 for the opposing «Amanecer» list, making her the first woman to lead the institution in over two centuries.

It’s important to note that only in March 2021, after 207 years of operation, the National Institute opened its doors to women for the first time in history, following the Santiago Municipality’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education to transform the institute into a gender-inclusive establishment.

Colomba takes on the student presidency amid a challenging backdrop characterized by episodes of violence that have raised public concern, including actions by groups known as “white overalls” in prominent schools and recent incidents within the institution, where three teachers were attacked by hooded individuals with an accelerant.

Tobar, who previously served as the vice president of the Student Council, expressed to Radio Universidad de Las Américas that «being the first female president fills me with hope for the student body that chose us, showing that we can continue to advance in our community to eliminate gaps and ensure we are truly recognized.”

Furthermore, she stated that machismo remains deeply ingrained and normalized within both the school and society, but milestones like hers allow for progress:

«I acknowledge that machismo is still very much rooted and normalized in our school and in society, but it’s through achievements like this that we can move forward, working together, raising awareness and taking concrete action, especially when today, hate speech is more prevalent than ever.”

Lastly, she directed a message to her peers, reminding them that women have been historically marginalized: «Continue to seize the spaces for organization, the spaces for struggle, and never shy away from the social movements that belong to us. Don’t let our efforts be ridiculed,» she concluded.