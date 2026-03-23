Original article: Honduras: Amenazan con juicio político a consejero Marlon Ochoa, quien denunció irregularidades en el proceso electoral de 2025
Honduras: Political Trial Threatens National Electoral Councilor Marlon Ochoa Over Allegations of Electoral Fraud
«This is not a trial; it is persecution and revenge,» stated Marlon Ochoa, a councilor of the National Electoral Council of Honduras, on Monday, March 23, in response to the announcement from National Congress President Tomás Zambrano to initiate a political trial against him.
Ochoa believes this action is a retaliation for his previous denunciations concerning irregularities in the 2025 electoral process, which included the release of audio recordings that he claimed reveal a conspiracy tied to electoral fraud.
According to Ochoa, the political trial aims to «remove me and condemn me with no reason other than the use of revenge for having published the audios that expose their conspiracy in fraud.»
«I urge the Honduran people to support our lawmakers from LIBRE and other parties, including Liberals, who oppose my illegal and sectarian dismissal, which constitutes a new electoral crime preparing for the return of Juan Orlando Hernández and the organization of Nasry Asfura’s new dictatorship. I demand to be heard,» he asserted in a post on social media.
Interview with El Ciudadano
On March 5, the director of El Ciudadano, Javier Pineda Olcay, spoke with Marlon Ochoa, discussing the electoral fraud he reported during the general elections in November 2025, and addressing the current political climate in which he faces both a political and criminal trial.
Watch the interview below (YouTube El Ciudadano):
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