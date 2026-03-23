Original article: Honduras: Amenazan con juicio político a consejero Marlon Ochoa, quien denunció irregularidades en el proceso electoral de 2025

Honduras: Political Trial Threatens National Electoral Councilor Marlon Ochoa Over Allegations of Electoral Fraud

«This is not a trial; it is persecution and revenge,» stated Marlon Ochoa, a councilor of the National Electoral Council of Honduras, on Monday, March 23, in response to the announcement from National Congress President Tomás Zambrano to initiate a political trial against him.

Ochoa believes this action is a retaliation for his previous denunciations concerning irregularities in the 2025 electoral process, which included the release of audio recordings that he claimed reveal a conspiracy tied to electoral fraud.

According to Ochoa, the political trial aims to «remove me and condemn me with no reason other than the use of revenge for having published the audios that expose their conspiracy in fraud.»

«I urge the Honduran people to support our lawmakers from LIBRE and other parties, including Liberals, who oppose my illegal and sectarian dismissal, which constitutes a new electoral crime preparing for the return of Juan Orlando Hernández and the organization of Nasry Asfura’s new dictatorship. I demand to be heard,» he asserted in a post on social media.

No es un juicio, es persecución y revancha. He sido Informado que el Diputado Tomás Zambrano presidiendo el Congreso Nacional ha convocado para hoy lunes a las 4 pm para destituirme y condenarme sin más razón que el uso de la venganza por haber publicado los audios que revelan… — Marlon (@MarlonOchoaHN) March 23, 2026

La diputada @RitaZun_ afirmó que, el juicio político contra Marlon Ochoa responde al temor a un CNE transparente y acusó a sectores políticos de intentar apartar a quienes garantizan el respeto al voto y de actuar en contradicción con su propia historia. pic.twitter.com/Gf4LpnUfsf — Bancada Libre (@BancadaLibre) March 23, 2026

Interview with El Ciudadano

On March 5, the director of El Ciudadano, Javier Pineda Olcay, spoke with Marlon Ochoa, discussing the electoral fraud he reported during the general elections in November 2025, and addressing the current political climate in which he faces both a political and criminal trial.

Watch the interview below (YouTube El Ciudadano):

We will continue to provide updates.