Hotel O’Clock: A Disturbing Exploration of Reality and the Virtual World Opens at Teatro Mori

The company “A des-tiempo” launches a new season of this proposal that invites immersion into a distorted universe, where technology redefines identity, violence, and emotions, blending theater, digital aesthetics, and dark humor.

Original article: “Hotel O’Clock”: Una inquietante mirada al límite entre lo real y lo virtual llega a Teatro Mori

From November 7 to 15, Teatro Mori Recoleta will host the intriguing play «Hotel O’Clock,» featuring performances Thursday through Saturday at 8:30 PM and Sunday at 7:30 PM.

This audacious piece, penned and directed by Stephie Bastías, boldly examines the fine line separating reality from the virtual realm, weaving a narrative rich in suspense, humor, and social critique.

The story follows Hugo, a 17-year-old seeking escape from his unbearable life, who plunges into a twisted digital universe called Hotel O’Clock—a bizarre space where guests pay to eliminate others.

As Hugo delves deeper into this world, the distinction between what is real and what is virtual starts to blur until it becomes indistinguishable.

With a staging that blends physical theater, visual projections, and a dreamlike aesthetic marked by saturated colors, the play poses a pressing contemporary question: To what extent can technology and screens distort our perception of reality?

In this way, Bastías, alongside a cast of 15 young graduates from the Fernando González Academy, creates a sensory experience that challenges the audience to confront the vertigo of an era dominated by hyperconnectivity.

The director intensifies the discussion around technology, violence, and youth emotions, ironically exposing the tensions that arise between a desire for connection and the reality of digital isolation. Thus, the production serves as a critical mirror reflecting today’s society, where virtuality becomes both an extension—and sometimes a trap—of daily life.

After its debut at the Pedro Orthus Room of the Theater Club, «Hotel O’Clock» now arrives at Teatro Mori Recoleta, offering an engaging theatrical experience that invites the audience to reflect on the risks, promises, and illusions of the digital world.

Details

HOTEL O’CLOCK
November 7 to 15
Thursday to Saturday at 8:30 PM
Sunday at 7:30 PM
Location: Mori Recoleta (Bellavista 77)
Duration: 85 minutes
Recommended age: 15+

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and at the venue’s box office.

