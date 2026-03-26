Housing Minister Ignites Outrage Among Fire-Affected Residents in Viña del Mar

Original article: “Si quiere quedarse con la casa mal hecha…”: Poduje provoca indignación en vecinos afectados por el megaincendio

Housing and Urban Development Minister Iván Poduje stirred controversy after provoking anger among residents impacted by the megafire in Viña del Mar.

A viral video captures the moment Poduje, part of José Antonio Kast’s government, engages in a tense exchange with a group of residents from El Olivar, whose homes were destroyed by fire in February 2024.

Residents inquired about the next steps after Poduje decided to halt the work of San Sebastián Limitada, the construction company contracted for the reconstruction efforts.

The minister explained that an internal audit uncovered questionable practices and irregularities, including structural deficiencies, use of uncertified materials, and contracts lacking technical oversight.

This situation has left affected residents feeling uncertain, prompting them to express their concerns to Poduje. The exchange escalated into a heated discussion, with the minister’s responses featuring foul language, as highlighted by the local outlet Puranoticia.cl.

“All the houses will be torn down,” stated Poduje during the meeting with residents.

One resident then asked, “So, minister, are you going to rebuild all the houses in El Olivar with the company you’re going to bring?”

Poduje responded, visibly irritated: “Get it done… don’t ask me, okay?”

Another resident warned that “That’s the Karin Law,” referring to legislation in Chile aimed at preventing and punishing workplace harassment and violence.

Later, another victim of the fire expressed her concern directly to the minister: “I want to ask you, Mr. Minister: which construction company do you plan to bring here?”

In response, Poduje stood up, pointing at the woman and others present, stating: “Let me tell you something. Are you implying something? If you want to keep that poorly built house, you sign a paper and you can keep the poorly built house.”

“It is your responsibility and that of everyone who does so,” he added.

Que alguien le haga saber Iván Poduje que ya no es panelista de “Sin filtros”, ahora es Ministro de estado, se salió de sus casillas en reunión con vecinos de El Olivar en Viña del Mar que resultaron con sus casas quemadas, hasta garabatos y ley Karin pidió una pobladora, Poduje… pic.twitter.com/S6gPYCeVFw — Mario Aguilera (@marioaguilera4) March 25, 2026

Poduje’s tone and response towards the victims ignited criticism and outrage from residents who lost their homes during the megafire, as well as from the broader public.

Poduje Launches Critique Against the Construction Company

In light of the controversy following the video’s release, the minister stated via Instagram that he would meet with residents from El Olivar, but “not those who are defending the interests of the developer, San Sebastián construction, and the sponsoring entity.”

In his post, Poduje did not apologize for his behavior towards the affected residents. Instead, he criticized the construction firm for “lamentably using residents to defend themselves against their poor execution,” asserting, “neither their threats nor their messages intimidate us.”