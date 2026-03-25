Original article: «Están recién empezando y ya están dejando la escoba»: Alcaldesa de Hualaihué que votó por Kast lo llamó a «hacer la pega como corresponde»

Hualaihué Mayor Urges President Kast to Address Fuel Price Surge Impacting Vulnerable Communities

The Mayor of Hualaihué, Cristina Espinoza (Independent, elected with support from Renovación Nacional), has made an urgent plea to President Kast to «do his job correctly» and consider the needs of the «most humble people» amid a significant rise in fuel prices due to government intervention in Mepco.

In a passionate video widely shared on social media, the local leader from the Provincia de Palena in the Región de Los Lagos expressed her «indignation and concern» over the current situation, acknowledging that she voted for Kast.

«I want to call on the government because I cannot ignore what is happening with the fuel price increase. I want to ask, from these remote communes, what are you thinking with this rise in fuel?» the Mayor stated.

She emphasized that «the issue of ferries affects us, it impacts everything related to food, which must come from Puerto Montt to the province of Palena.»

«So I want to ask this President, who I also assumed I voted for thinking everything would get better, we are just starting, and are you already causing chaos, especially for the most humble people?» she declared.

The municipal authority reiterated, «As many times as necessary, I will raise my voice. Even though I voted for this President, the consequences will begin to hit us now, and it is not the wealthy, especially the authorities, who will pay—they are the people who live day to day.»

«I am worried because my commune relies on products from the sea, on shellfish collection, on fishing, and that is only during certain seasons. After that, we have to deal with daily challenges to support our people,» added the Mayor of Hualaihué.

For all these reasons, she urged current authorities to «truly reflect deeply and do their jobs properly instead of coming here, just starting their government, to burden us from the very beginning.»

What Will Happen with the Ferry?

A particularly concerning aspect for the Hualaihué community is the ferry fare.

Regarding this, Mayor Cristina Espinoza assured, «At the provincial level, I believe all the mayors will agree on this (…) they need to realize that the ferry fare will also increase, so commit to maintaining the current ferry fare, because if it goes up, so will the prices of essential food goods.»

«I reiterate my call to this President for whom I voted, but I am angry about what is happening; I am furious with these officials who are just starting and are already creating chaos. I am truly very indignant and worried for my people,» emphasized the local leader. Watch the video below:

Una desesperada alcaldesa de Hualaihué, X Región (Cristina Espinoza, quien salió electa con apoyo de RN), emplaza al presidente Kast, por quien dice que votó, por el alza del combustible que impactará fuertemente en la gente.

"Recién comenzando este gobierno ya nos está matando" pic.twitter.com/2hZgX4Wcru — Vagabundo ilustrado (@vagoilustrado) March 25, 2026

El Ciudadano