Original article: Convoy humanitario «Nuestra América» llegó a Cuba: Entregaron 5 toneladas de medicamentos y material sanitario para hospitales

Humanitarian Convoy «Nuestra América» Arrives in Cuba, Delivering 5 Tons of Medical Supplies and Equipment

Over 4 tons of medical supplies and medications are now being distributed across hospitals in Cuba, following the arrival of the first wave of the humanitarian convoy «Nuestra América,» composed of individuals and solidarity groups from around the world to assist the island’s population.

The shipment includes essential medical items such as ventilators, hospital beds, stretchers, wheelchairs, containers of crucial medications, and packages of adult and baby diapers. Additionally, renewable energy equipment has been added to mitigate the impact of the U.S. fuel blockade enforced by Trump through an executive order signed on January 29.

The «Nuestra América» humanitarian convoy is driven by the Progressivist International, supported by social, labor, and political organizations from various countries. Its goal is to provide solidarity assistance to Cuba via air, sea, and land routes.

This initiative also receives backing from the Global Sumud Flotilla, known for its recent efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Among the notable figures joining this mission to Cuba are Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, former Spanish Vice President Pablo Iglesias, former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, American labor organizer Chris Smalls, and former Colombian Minister Clara López, among others.

Se encuentran en #Cuba 🇨🇺 una avanzada de personas y colectivos solidarios de todo el mundo, unidos en el Convoy Nuestra América. Traen ayuda frente a los intentos de asfixia. La solidaridad jamás será bloqueada ❤️‍🔥 #CubaNoEstáSola pic.twitter.com/M1gzwgVNW6 — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) March 19, 2026

📌 En #Cuba 🇨🇺, arriba avión con ayuda solidaria proveniente de Europa 🔴 El convoy europeo de solidaridad, una delegación que partió desde Roma integrando a activistas italianos y de diversas naciones, arribó a La Habana, esta iniciativa se sumaron más de 50 asociaciones y… pic.twitter.com/zKfm6iIa1D — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) March 18, 2026

China’s Contribution

Meanwhile, the Cuban embassy in China reported that the first batch of 60,000 tons of rice offered by the People’s Republic of China has set sail and is en route to the island.

«In response to adversity, the solidarity of true friends prevails and demonstrates that Cuba is not alone,» stated representatives from the Cuban diplomatic mission in China.

🇨🇺🤝🇨🇳 The first badge of the 60 thousand tons of rice offered by the People’s Republic of China, sets sail towards #Cuba. In response to adversity, the solidarity of true friends prevails and demonstrates that #CubaIsNotAlone. pic.twitter.com/hSq1lynnen — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) March 19, 2026

This news is still developing.