HUNTR/X K-Pop Experience: An Epic Show Combining K-Pop and Live Magic

Characters that have captivated audiences worldwide will perform in an unmissable show blending the best of K-pop with musical theater.

HUNTR/X K-Pop Experience: An Epic Show Combining K-Pop and Live Magic
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Las Guerreras HUNTR/X K-Pop Experience: Un show épico de K-pop y magia en vivo

The vitality of K-Pop and the captivating aesthetics of anime unite in the «HUNTR/X K-Pop Experience,» a show landing in Chile to transform the Grand Tent of the Extraordinary Circus into an electrifying realm where sound, color, and emotion beat as one.

Starring the acclaimed protagonists Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, the trio will face a new challenge as they take on the boyband Saja Boys in a vibrant journey marked by energy, powerful performances, and the trending songs dominating social media.

With high-impact choreography, cinematic visuals, and special effects, the audience will be immersed in an anime brought to life on stage.

During this adventure, the Guerreras will unveil their roles as demon hunters, performing tracks like «Golden,» «How It’s Done,» and «What It Sounds Like,» along with hits from Saja Boys, including «Soda Pop» and «Your Idol.»

The event will kick off with ZAYEN, the new urban pop girl group, presenting their empowering and authentic anthem «Imperfecta.»

Event Details

Grand Tent of Ciudad Empresarial, Huechuraba
New dates until December 21:
– Sunday, December 14 / 6:00 PM
– Wednesday, December 17 / 7:00 PM
– Thursday, December 18 / 7:00 PM
– Friday, December 19 / 6:00 PM
– Saturday, December 20 / 10:00 AM
– Sunday, December 21 / 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Tickets available at Ticketplus.cl

El Ciudadano

