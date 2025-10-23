«I Am Not the Continuation of the Current Government»: Jeannette Jara Distances Herself from the Current Administration Before Her Potential Presidency

Original article: “Yo no soy la continuadora del gobierno”: Jeannette Jara se desmarca de gestión actual ante su eventual mandato

At approximately 11:15 AM on Wednesday, presidential candidate from the center-left Jeannette Jara made an appearance on the Mega network, specifically on the morning show “Mucho Gusto,” where she discussed various topics including key aspects of her government program, national issues, and the recent controversy regarding excessive electricity charges, among other subjects.

The main focus of her appearance pertained to the urgent issues surrounding public safety, especially following the tragedy involving a minor who lost their life in a traffic accident in Santiago, caused by two individuals with nearly 20 pending charges.

In this context, Jara stated: “As a society, we mourn this incident together, and those individuals should not have been free on the streets. Here, the justice system has failed, and that is something we will prioritize in my government.”

The candidate also discussed plans to increase police presence by allocating more resources to enhance public safety and to secure border control in the north of the country. This includes implementing cutting-edge technology for preventive checks, creating a sort of digital barrier, addressing illegal immigration in the area, lifting banking secrecy to pursue and combat drug culture, and optimizing the state budget.

Furthermore, Jeannette Jara emphasized that her potential presidency would not be a continuation of the current administration led by President Gabriel Boric: “I am not the continuation of this government, and that must be absolutely clear.”

Additionally, Jara reiterated her proposal for a gradual Vital Income of $750,000 during her administration, aimed at ensuring “Chilean families can comfortably make ends meet at the end of the month,” and addressed the ongoing controversy over excessive electricity bills.

“We must take note of the seriousness of these issues, and companies need to refund the money to the people, rather than pursuing a constitutional accusation against former minister Pardow, which does nothing beneficial for the citizens at this moment,” Jeannette Jara asserted just 24 days before the upcoming presidential elections on November 16 for the 2026-2030 term.

