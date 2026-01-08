Independent Cinema Network Launches Classic Film Series to Support Valparaíso’s Iconic Insomnia Theater

Original article: Red Salas de Cine anuncia ciclo en apoyo a emblemática Sala Insomnia – Teatro Condell de Valparaíso

The «Classics for a Classic» series is organized by the Independent Cinema Halls Network of Chile to raise funds and offer support to Valparaíso’s iconic Insomnia Theater, which is experiencing a significant financial crisis disclosed in December 2025.

In response, the Network has created a special programming lineup designed to provide financial relief to the theater, showcasing great films across various locations from north to south of the country. Notable titles include «Before Sunset» directed by Richard Linklater, «When Harry Met Sally» directed by Rob Reiner, and «Brazil» directed by Terry Gilliam.

Additionally, a special event aimed at cinema enthusiasts, particularly fans of Studio Ghibli’s Japanese animation, will take place. The event features a film appreciation talk titled «Hayao Miyazaki and the Fascinating Secrets of His Films,» led by renowned national film critic Gonzalo Frías, the creator of the program Séptimo Vicio.

This event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, at 7 PM at the Insomnia Theater itself.

Gonzalo Frías: Supporting independent and regional cinema.

All proceeds from ticket sales for the «Classics for a Classic» series, as well as from the talk, will directly benefit this valuable venue in the Valparaíso Region, strengthening collective and supportive efforts among independent exhibition spaces,» stated representatives from the Network.

In the same vein, Dominique Rammsy, president of the Independent Cinema Halls Network of Chile, emphasized that one of the organization’s key principles is «collaborative work and mutual support among independent exhibition venues. In this regard, we see it as essential to promote their care and ensure their sustainability.»

«Insomnia – Teatro Condell is a venue of unique heritage value in Valparaíso, which has managed to reinvent itself and recover its space, enhancing cinematic exhibition and community engagement, all thanks to a dedicated team committed to the theater and collective work,» Rammsy highlighted.

Insomnia – Teatro Condell is one of the 21 venues currently part of the Association of Independent Cinema Halls in Chile, whose management plan is funded by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage through its Support Program for Collaborative Cultural Organizations, and it was one of the founding spaces of the association.

This venue also celebrated two decades in 2025, showcasing a wide range of Chilean, Latin American, and international films in a renovated space that has been maintained over time.

Leonardo Torres, executive director of Insomnia, explained, «This campaign aims to economically safeguard not only the Teatro Condell space but also its workers, who continue to strive to uphold the continuity of a theater showcasing films that cannot be seen elsewhere, featuring unique curation that presents films from Chile and Latin America to the world. A venue where every film can be enjoyed in the company of strangers while still feeling connected.»

Criminal Lawsuit for Fraud

Recall that in December 2025, Insomnia Theater announced via social media that its continuity was at risk due to a fraud perpetrated by two former employees, which led to a severe financial crisis.

«This situation has created a complex scenario where the salaries of the team for November are overdue, along with overdue utility payments and rights payments to distributors,» stated representatives of the independent cinema venue, further informing that they would be filing a criminal lawsuit for fraud, mismanagement, and other crimes under investigation.

El Ciudadano