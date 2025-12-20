Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal: 12 Works from Aymara, Mapuche, and Rapa Nui Artisans Recognized in Chile

Original article: “Sello Artesanía Indígena”: Distinguen 12 obras de exponentes de tres pueblos originarios de 7 regiones de Chile

Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal Celebrates a Decade Recognizing 12 Works from Three Indigenous Peoples

As part of the VI National Craft Fair, the tenth edition of the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal was awarded on Thursday, the 18th, at the Plaza de la Constitución. This year’s celebration marks a decade of honoring twelve works created by artisans from seven regions of the country, representing the Aymara, Mapuche, and Rapa Nui peoples.

The recognition is awarded by the Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage through the National Subdirection of Indigenous and Afro-Chilean Tribal Peoples of the National Service of Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with the UC Craft Program and the Crafts Department of the Undersecretariat of Cultures and Arts.

“Today, as part of the inauguration of this gathering, we are also holding the award ceremony for the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal 2025, a recognition that has reached its 10th anniversary. This award has been crucial in strengthening the recovery, transmission, and projection of traditional knowledge from indigenous peoples and reaffirming the cultural, artistic, and heritage value of indigenous craftsmanship in Chile,” stated Minister of Cultures, Carolina Arredondo.

About the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal

Since its inception, the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal has aimed to strengthen the revitalization and projection of traditional artisan knowledge and techniques, as well as to promote the awarded works as authentic and distinctive manifestations of the cultures of indigenous peoples in Chile. A decade into its implementation, the recognition has solidified itself as an intercultural public policy aimed at valuing, making visible, and ensuring the continuity of these traditional practices.

In this regard, the National Subdirector of Indigenous and Afro-Chilean Tribal Peoples, José Ancan, remarked, “Over the past 10 years of the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal, we have reaffirmed our commitment to the artisans of indigenous peoples, who through their works engage in concrete actions of cultural revitalization every day. Traditional indigenous craftsmanship is the continuation of a line of knowledge transmission that dates back in time and is manifested today in these works as a sign of persistence and determination, despite numerous adversities.”

This anniversary edition featured award-winning works from the regions of Tarapacá, Valparaíso, Metropolitan, La Araucanía, Los Ríos, Aysén, and Magallanes.

Award-Winning Works

In this tenth anniversary, the Tarapacá Region received three awards. Gloria Mamani Vilches was recognized for her work “Traditional Aymara Bag”; Estefany Mamani Mamani for “Wak’a K’iluña”; and Ceferino Choque García for “K’orawa Surtijado.” All three works belong to the Aymara community.

Two representatives from the Rapa Nui community were also highlighted among the awardees. Tevo Pakarati was recognized for “Tangata Manu,” while María Atán Pakarati received the Seal for her work “Mahatua.”

From the La Araucanía Region, three works were distinguished. Daniela Bustos Cheuquecoy received recognition for “Kuifi meñkuwe yekelu ta mongen” (ancient meñkuwe that carries life); Daniel Huencho for “Punzón Akucha Püllomen”; and María Curaqueo Loncon for “Picholl trariñ makuñ,” all of which are creations from the Mapuche community.

In the Los Ríos Region, Mariana Jaramillo Panguilef was honored for her work “Kutama.” Further south, in the Aysén Region, Alicia Hernández Paredes and Sebastián Rivas Hernández obtained the award for their co-authored work “Quillango,” also representing the Mapuche people.

Finally, in the Magallanes Region, Julio Contreras Hueicha received recognition for his work “Lost Ball,” while Gloria Huenchuleo Chicahual from the Metropolitan Region was honored for “Llüngki engu pakarwa, wizün küzaw mew.” Both works are creations from the Mapuche heritage, completing the list of award winners for the Indigenous Craftsmanship Seal 2025.