Innovative 15-Minute Operas Take Center Stage at GAM with Emotional Stories

A letter arrives from the world most famous school of magic, death shadows a pair of elderly individuals, and a waiter performs opera while serving tables. These are just some of the tales to be experienced at GAM with the introduction of a new discipline: pocket opera.

This initiative, presented by Ópera de Bolsillo, showcases opera in a concise 15-minute format for the first time at GAM, featuring compositions that delve into contemporary themes, historically underrepresented topics, and librettos inspired by stories.

The new opera cycle at GAM creates an innovative space for contemporary creation and expands opportunities for artists to thrive beyond traditional repertoire. Opera is a complete artistic genre, as it converges various other disciplines like music, literature, performing arts, lighting, makeup, costumes, and staging, among others. The short duration format caters to audiences who may not be accustomed to attending such performances, and we will have exceptional artists delivering a unique experience, comments GAM’s Executive Director, Alejandra Martí Olbrich.

According to its director, Paolo Bortolameolli, opera is an artistic expression that adapts to the era it emerges from: I believe new opera aims to keep this form of expression alive, making it resonate with our times. The concept of pocket opera involves brief performances with very few singers, minimal stage elements, and a limited number of musicians, allowing for setups even in the living room of your home, he states.

Each performance will feature three operas performed by singers Valeria Vega, Pedro Alarcón, and Carlos Díaz, accompanied by violin, cello, clarinet, and percussion.

The Works

The Sorting Hat narrates the story of a young girl who receives a late invitation letter to Hogwarts. In this humorous monologue, the author embraces the strange and timeless experience it evokes. The libretto is based on a story from the book Pelusa Baby by Constanza Gutiérrez.

Ways to Reach Heaven features an elderly couple debating how one can ascend to heaven. He insists he will die and requests his wife to place two coins over his eyes so his soul won linger. As the old woman understands where his ideas come from, themes of forgiveness and redemption take center stage. The libretto draws inspiration from a text in the book La muerte viene estilando by Andrés Montero.

Finally, Medulla, a premiere with a libretto by Miguel Farías himself, is based on a Kafka story and follows a Venezuelan waiter working in a French restaurant. He tells pretentious customers about his past opera singing in Venezuela. The true story will be performed by the tenor Carlos Díaz, who lived this experience.

I compose pocket operas like a series, akin to watching Netflix, but in reality, we are attending opera. I draw inspiration from everyday occurrences or literature by our best writers. I aim to bring the discipline closer to an audience not used to sitting for three hours watching grand opera; here, each piece lasts 15 or 20 minutes in an excellent venue, says composer Miguel Farías.

He adds, In the three operas, I attempted to reproduce, like a photocopy, a symphony orchestra but in a very small format, including strings, winds, percussion, as well as low and high voices, both female and male, all very concentrated.

Event Details

October 30 to November 2

Thursday and Saturday at 7 PM

Sunday at 6 PM

Tickets available at www.gam.cl

Additionally, on November 12 and 13, two new short operas will premiere: The Bee Society and The Mine, a project by Creative Lab, Latin American Opera, and the UC Contemporary Music Workshop.

