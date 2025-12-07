Intense Backlash Against Donald Trump Over Pardoning Convicted Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 45 Years

"What the hell is the President of the United States doing granting a full pardon to this thug? A man who helped bring deadly drugs into our communities. Trump is literally rewarding drug terrorists; there’s no other way to spin this: he’s siding with a drug trafficker and against us," stated U.S. Congresswoman Becca Balint.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: EEUU: Duras críticas a Donald Trump por indulto a narcotraficante condenado a 45 años de prisión

In the United States, Representative Becca Balint from Vermont expressed severe criticism of President Donald Trump for his pardon granted to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was serving a 45-year sentence for drug trafficking (cocaine) in the U.S.

«It’s disgusting. Trump is going to overturn the significant conviction for drug trafficking against Hernández, who is serving 45 years in a federal prison for his crimes. He was found guilty by a U.S. jury for collaborating with drug cartels to transport 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras to the U.S., receiving millions of dollars in bribes and illegal commissions,» Balint stated during a notable address in Congress.

«What the hell is the President of the United States doing granting a full pardon to this thug? A man who helped bring deadly drugs into our communities. Trump is literally rewarding drug terrorists; there’s no other way to spin this: he’s siding with a drug trafficker and against us,» the legislator added.

Trump’s Drug War? A Series of Pardons Granted to Powerful Drug Criminals by the U.S. President

Trump Interferes in Honduras Elections and Announces Pardon for Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández, Convicted of Drug Trafficking

CLACSO Criticizes Trump for Murders in the Caribbean and Warns That the U.S. is Creating a «Dangerous Military Escalation»

