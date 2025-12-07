Intense Backlash Against Donald Trump Over Pardoning Convicted Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 45 Years

Original article: EEUU: Duras críticas a Donald Trump por indulto a narcotraficante condenado a 45 años de prisión

In the United States, Representative Becca Balint from Vermont expressed severe criticism of President Donald Trump for his pardon granted to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was serving a 45-year sentence for drug trafficking (cocaine) in the U.S.

«It’s disgusting. Trump is going to overturn the significant conviction for drug trafficking against Hernández, who is serving 45 years in a federal prison for his crimes. He was found guilty by a U.S. jury for collaborating with drug cartels to transport 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras to the U.S., receiving millions of dollars in bribes and illegal commissions,» Balint stated during a notable address in Congress.

«What the hell is the President of the United States doing granting a full pardon to this thug? A man who helped bring deadly drugs into our communities. Trump is literally rewarding drug terrorists; there’s no other way to spin this: he’s siding with a drug trafficker and against us,» the legislator added.

«El indulto a Juan Orlando Hernández, el ex presidente corrupto de Honduras, es repugnante… literalmente está del lado de un narcotraficante y en contra de nosotros» Diputada del Congreso de los Estados Unidos, Becca Balint pic.twitter.com/z6TIE3ZHoi — Christian Duarte (@ChristianDCHn) December 4, 2025

Continue reading about this topic:

The Citizen