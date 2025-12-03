Original article: Anuncian Comisión Investigadora por rol de asesor económico de Kast en colusión de las farmacias y los pollos

Investigation Commission Announced Over Economic Advisor’s Role in Pharmacy and Chicken Collusion

Deputy Luis Cuello (PC), along with deputies Javiera Morales (FA), Daniela Serrano (PC), Camila Rojas (FA), Alejandra Placencia (PC), and deputy Boris Barrera (PC), have called for the establishment of a Special Investigative Commission in the Chamber to examine the role of Jorge Quiroz, the chief economic advisor to José Antonio Kast, in the pharmacy and chicken collusions.

The parliamentarians recalled that during the pharmacy collusion, Quiroz advised the Salcobrand chain with reports for its defense, in a case that resulted in an estimated economic damage of between $20 and $35 million, primarily affecting consumers with chronic illnesses.

“Today, the far-right candidate, José Antonio Kast, has sacrificed himself to defend his main economic advisor, Jorge Quiroz. We know that Quiroz was involved and directly advised the companies that colluded in both the chicken and pharmacy cases, causing immense harm to Chilean families,” stated Deputy Cuello.

“This is why today, together with several other parliamentarians, we are announcing the filing of a request for a Special Investigative Commission that can account for and allow this Chamber access to all the evidence and documents issued by Jorge Quiroz in his role as an advisor and also as the mastermind behind the collusion scheme,” added the lawmaker from Valparaíso.

Meanwhile, Deputy Javiera Morales pointed out that “during the debate this morning, José Antonio Kast gave his full support to Jorge Quiroz, which makes us think that he probably wants to appoint him tomorrow as Minister of Finance, and it seems outrageous to us that someone who advised pharmacies and the chicken industry that colluded against all Chileans would want to be appointed to manage the country’s fiscal wallet.”

“We need to know all the details so that the public understands whom José Antonio Kast intends to entrust with the responsibility of managing the fiscal budget, whether it is someone who will be with the Chileans, governing for the Chileans, or advising the industries and companies that have committed crimes for profit and thus adversely affecting thousands of Chileans,” concluded the Frente Amplio deputy.

Continue reading:

El Ciudadano