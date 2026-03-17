Original article: «Argentina se ha presentado oficialmente como enemiga»: Diario Tehran Times de Irán asegura que Milei cruzó «una línea roja imperdonable»

Iran Declares Argentina an Official Enemy After President Milei’s Controversial Remarks

In an editorial published in the state-run Tehran Times titled «Milei, What Are You Doing?», the Iranian government accused Argentina’s President Javier Milei of crossing «an unforgivable red line» by joining the anti-Iran narrative supported by the U.S. and Israel. The article claims that this alignment compels Iranian authorities to devise a «proportional response» to the geopolitical stance taken by the far-right leader.

It is noteworthy that Milei recently stated, «I don’t like Iran. They have carried out two bombings, one at the AMIA and another at the Israeli Embassy. Therefore, let’s say they are our enemies. Besides, I have a strategic alliance with the United States and Israel.»

In response, the Tehran Times editorial asserts, «Considering these facts, Iran cannot remain indifferent to the hostile positions of the current Argentine government. The Islamic Republic of Iran, while maintaining total vigilance against these plots, must design a proportionate response to this enmity.»

«The hands of Iran’s enemies are stained with the blood of innocent people from our country, including more than 160 students from the Minab school. Now, Argentina has officially presented itself as an enemy of Iran and has aligned itself with the United States and the Zionist regime in military aggression against our nation. This is an unforgivable red line that has been crossed,» the publication reads.

The text further adds that «the Islamic Republic of Iran has never considered the Argentine people or government as its enemy, but it seems that Milei, with this approach and crossing Iran’s national security red line, seeks to sacrifice national interests at the altar of the United States and the Israeli apartheid regime.»

Moreover, the publication alleges that Argentina has become «the Israel of Latin America», claiming that groups working with the Israeli government have significant influence in the country’s decision-making centers, even mentioning that some Argentine companies are «linked to Zionist circles that might be involved in espionage operations or logistical support against Iran.»

IRÁN ACUSÓ A MILEI DE CRUZAR UNA “LÍNEA ROJA” El gobierno de Irán acusó al presidente Javier Milei de haber cruzado una “línea roja imperdonable” tras declarar que la República Islámica es “enemiga de la Argentina”. A través de una editorial del diario Tehran Times, sostuvo que… pic.twitter.com/KVhZT2MdY5 — Clarín (@clarincom) March 16, 2026

⭕ Irán advirtió que Javier Milei "cruzó una línea roja" con sus declaraciones sobre el conflictohttps://t.co/sENk33JaBT — C5N (@C5N) March 17, 2026

La irresponsabilidad de Javier Milei vuelve a poner a la Argentina en riesgo. Irán lo acusó de cruzar una “línea roja” tras declarar, con escasas facultades para medir consecuencias, que ese país es “enemigo” del nuestro. Así termina un país cuando se vota con odio e ignorancia. pic.twitter.com/1Vl66ZGEql — El Prensero (@El_Prensero) March 17, 2026

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