Iranian Foreign Minister Claims ‘Israeli Plot’ Behind Protests Aimed at Provoking US Against Iran

Original article: Canciller de Irán afirma que hubo un «complot israelí» en las protestas «para involucrar a EEUU» contra su país

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, announced on Wednesday, January 14, that there was an «Israeli plot» connected to the recent protests in the country, designed to provoke the United States against Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, the Iranian minister asserted that «foreign-directed» elements infiltrated the demonstrations and opened fire on police and security forces.

«There were terrorist cells. They came in, employed terrorist tactics reminiscent of Daesh, captured police officers, set them on fire, decapitated them, and began shooting at police as well as civilians. As a result, for three days we were actually fighting against terrorists, not protesters,» stated the Iranian minister.

When asked about the motivations behind these actions, Minister Araghchi suggested they stemmed from claims made by Trump, who had indicated that he would intervene if there were killings. «They wanted to drag him into this conflict. And that was exactly the Israeli plot,» he said.

«They aimed to entangle the U.S. president in this conflict, so they started increasing the death toll by killing ordinary people, police officers, and instigating clashes within various cities,» the Iranian Foreign Minister denounced.

Watch the full interview HERE

🕵️‍♂️💣 "We were fighting against terrorists": Iranian minister reveals "Israeli plot" in protestshttps://t.co/zjoY5622zK pic.twitter.com/6VVYH9gL2N — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) January 14, 2026

Continue reading on this topic:

El Ciudadano