Jara Command Files Complaint Against Lipigas with SERVEL for Clear Violation of Electoral Process and Democracy

Original article: Comando de Jara ingresa denuncia ante SERVEL contra Lipigas por “clara vulneración al proceso electoral y a la democracia”

Complaint Against Lipigas Filed with SERVEL

In a recent statement, Jeannette Jara’s campaign team announced: «We have received serious information regarding alleged messages sent to customers by Lipigas explicitly urging them to vote for José Antonio Kast, after the legal electoral advertising period has ended. We believe that such interventions represent a clear violation of the electoral process and democracy.»

Furthermore, they stated: «For these reasons, we have submitted a formal complaint to the Electoral Service (Servel) for appropriate legal action. We also urge the company to respond promptly regarding this situation.»

The campaign team for the Pacto Unidad por Chile candidate also asserted: «These actions could represent an abuse of the personal data that individuals voluntarily provided to the company for commercial purposes, not for the dissemination of political or electoral messages.»

Finally, they added: «We urge everyone who has received such messages to report them to SERVEL at www.servel.cl/denuncias/ to safeguard the transparency of the electoral process and collectively protect democracy in Chile.»

The command’s statement was shared by the candidate herself on X:

We have filed a complaint with Servel against Lipigas for allegedly sending political messages outside the legal campaign period, calling for votes for one of the candidates. This kind of intervention and the misuse of personal data in elections pose a threat to… pic.twitter.com/tVBdxtzIuE — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) December 14, 2025

These events have sparked widespread discussions on social media. Here are some notable posts:

@RobertoMerken: «Thousands of people are reporting LIPIGAS for sending messages in support of Kast.»

🔴 Breaking News Thousands of people are reporting LIPIGAS for sending messages in support of Kast.#Servel must respond and issue a statement. pic.twitter.com/5BKtOiibvj — Ciudadano Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) December 14, 2025

@TheComicManiac: «Lipigas sent me a fascist, xenophobic, and inappropriate notification. Why is a gas company using its channels to discriminate and promote hate speech?»

Lipigas sent me a fascist, xenophobic, and inappropriate notification. Why is a gas company using its channels to discriminate and promote hate speech? pic.twitter.com/r8rLuwGC2L — GO (@thecomicmaniac) December 14, 2025

@hernan_sr: «Lipigas sent advertising supporting Kast through messages to thousands of Chileans.»