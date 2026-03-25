Jara Confronts Kast Over Rising Fuel Prices: «The Government Is Fighting Fire with Gasoline»

Original article: Jara encara a Kast por alza de combustibles: “El gobierno está apagando el incendio con bencina”

Former presidential candidate Jeannette Jara confronted José Antonio Kast’s government regarding the historic rise in fuel prices, criticizing that «it is fighting fire with gasoline.»

Her remarks come after Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz confirmed the increase, dubbed the «gasoline hike»—which will reach $370 per liter for 93-octane gasoline and up to $580 for diesel—set to take effect this Thursday, March 28, following the activation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (MEPCO).

Officials from the Ministry of Finance justified the decision, stating that «the state of public finances prevents us from coping with the enormous impact of international oil prices.»

Through a message posted on her social media accounts, the former Minister of Labor and Social Protection criticized the administration’s approach, noting that while it eases burdens for large corporations, it is imposing higher costs on working families without considering the impact of the hike.

«The government is fighting fire with gasoline,» she stated, adding that while officials argue about a lack of resources to support citizens, the economic measures in the so-called National Reconstruction Plan include reducing the corporate tax rate for large companies from 27% to 23%.

Jara emphasized that Kast «says ‘there’s no money’ to support the people while seeking to cut taxes for the top 3% of the largest companies in the country.»

The former presidential candidate urged the new government to reconsider the decision, suggesting that there is still room to adjust public policies before their repercussions hit Chilean households.

«Reconsider. It’s not too late,» she asserted.

The government is fighting fire with gasoline. Says “there’s no money” to support the people, while seeking to lower taxes for the 3% of the largest companies in the country. Reconsider. It’s not too late. — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) March 24, 2026

With her statements, Jara joins political actors and opposition lawmakers who have challenged President Kast over the «gasoline hike,» urging him to govern «for the country and not for a select few.»