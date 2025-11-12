Jeannette Jara Challenges José Antonio Kast Over Offensive Remarks at Campaign Events

Remarks made by the far-right candidate upset Jeannette Jara, the representative of Unidad por Chile, after he distorted her campaign slogan "Es Jara" and negatively associated it with various concepts against her.

With the presidential elections set for this Sunday, November 16, the eight candidates for La Moneda have intensified their efforts during the final week of campaigning, organizing massive events across the country, attracting thousands of supporters in both regional venues and Santiago.

In this context, on Tuesday, November 11, the closing events for candidates Jeannette Jara and José Antonio Kast occurred almost simultaneously, both starting at 6:00 PM.

The event for the center-left representative took place in Plaza de Maipú, where over 20,000 people gathered for a completely free celebration filled with music and vibrant colors, lighting up the Maipú evening. Meanwhile, Kast’s right-wing rally was held at the Movistar Arena, drawing around 12,000 attendees.

Unfortunately, remarks made by José Antonio Kast during his closing speech upset Jara, as he twisted her campaign slogan «Es Jara» and associated it negatively with various concepts aimed against her.

Following Kast’s comments, candidate Jeannette Jara took to platform X to respond directly to the far-right figure ahead of the upcoming elections: «I regret, José Antonio, that you use language filled with offenses and disqualifications. We have differences, but everyone deserves respect.»

Jara’s message was shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform at 11:20 AM and has already garnered over 423,000 views, with 1,800 comments and nearly 2,000 shares.

Subsequently, Jeannette Jara also utilized platform X to address serious accusations regarding chants from her campaign’s supporters that were directed against the police.

To put the issue to rest, the candidate asserted: «We call for unity without disqualifications, with respect and democratic conviction. Chile needs to come together, not divide. While others sow hate, we work for a country that moves forward together.»

